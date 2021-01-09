Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

FAA will pursue "strong enforcement" after unruly pro-Trump passengers disrupt flights

Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson testifies before a Senate panel examining safety certification of jetliners on June 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration said Saturday that the agency will "pursue strong enforcement action against anyone who endangers the safety of a flight," after unruly behavior took place on several flights to and from the Washington, D.C. area this week.

Driving the news: American Airlines is investigating an unruly and frightening episode on a flight to D.C., the night before a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Alaska Airlines said it had banned 14 passengers after a rowdy flight from an airport near Washington, D.C., to Seattle on Thursday, per Bloomberg.

  • The Association of Flight Attendants said in a statement Saturday that every "airline flying out of the region over the last several days has experienced incidents onboard." This included unruly behavior, as well as passengers refusing to wear face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What they're saying: Federal law requires that passengers follow safety orders from flight attendants and pilots. "The FAA will pursue strong enforcement action against anyone who endangers the safety of a flight, with penalties ranging from monetary fines to jail time," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said.

  • The flagged behavior "includes unruly passenger behavior, which can distract, disrupt and threaten crew members’ ability to conduct their key safety functions,” he said.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), chair of the House Committee on Homeland Security, on Thursday urged the Transportation Security Administration and the FBI to add participants of Wednesday’s riot to the No-Fly List.

  • "This should include all individuals identified as having entered the Capitol building—an intrusion which threatened the safety of Members of Congress and staff and served as an attack on our Nation," Thompson said in a statement.
  • "Alleged perpetrators of a domestic terrorist attack who have been identified by the FBI should be held accountable.”

Worth nothing: At least five non-career FAA staff members resigned this week after Wednesday's deadly riot.

  • "Our colleagues’ decisions, given the gravity of yesterday’s events, are understandable," said FAA chief of staff Angela Stubblefield in a statement, per the Washington Post.
  • "Like all of us, they are outraged by the brazen and violent attack on one of the sacred institutions of American democracy.”

Go deeper

Orion RummlerFadel Allassan
Updated Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Capitol police condemn "criminal riotous behavior," DC police confirm 4 deaths

U.S. Capitol Police inspect a damaged entrance of the Capitol on Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

U.S. Capitol police confirmed that an officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Wednesday during a siege of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob as Congress was set to certify Electoral College votes for Joe Biden.

Catch up quick: Capitol police released additional details of their response to the mob on Thursday, saying that people used metal pipes and chemical irritants against officers while breaching the building. Only 14 people were arrested in total by the Capitol police.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
9 hours ago - Economy & Business

Boeing passenger jet missing after departure from Jakarta

A crew-only area for Indonesian carrier Sriwijaya Air is seen at the Soekarno-Hatta international airport on January 9, after contact with Sriwijaya Air flight SJY182 bound for Pontianak from Jakarta was lost and feared to have crashed into the sea shortly after take-off. Photo: DEMY SANJAYA / Getty Images

A Sriwijaya Air passenger jet is missing after taking off from Jakarta and losing contact with air traffic controllers on Saturday just minutes after departure.

The state of play: The last contact between the control tower and the plane, Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, was around 2:40 p.m. local time, Indonesia’s Transportation Ministry spokesperson Adita Irawait said, per AP. The Boeing 737-500 was en route to Pontianak on the island of Borneo. Multiple reports indicate there were 62 people on board including crew members.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Jan 7, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Capitol Police chief resigns amid pressure after mob breach

Capitol Police chief Steven Sund. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Capitol Police chief Steven Sund will resign next week, a spokesperson confirmed to Axios.

Driving the news: Sund's resignation, effective Jan. 16, comes amid pressure from lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the union representing the Capitol Police over the department's response to Wednesday's violent Capitol breach by a mob supporting President Trump.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow