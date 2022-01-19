FAA clears more planes after 5G fears

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: David McNew/Getty Images
The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it had approved more than half the U.S. commercial fleet to perform low-visibility landings at airports with new 5G services after fears of signal interference limited 5G rollout.
Why it matters: The FAA approvals will help provide more certainty after the agency raised fears that 5G signals could reduce the accuracy of certain equipment, known as radio altimeters, that helps planes land and take off in inclement weather.
Driving the news: The FAA has cleared 62% of the U.S. commercial fleet for landings at airports with the new 5G signals, up from 45% earlier this week.
- The agency also said the safety buffer AT&T and Verizon agreed to provide as part of their new 5G deployments has expanded the number of airports available to planes with previously cleared altimeters to perform low-visibility landings.
- The airplane models cleared by the FAA so far include certain types of Boeing 737, 777 and 747 planes.
- The Boeing 787, a model used for long-distance flying, is missing from the FAA's list of cleared aircraft.
Yes, but: Even with the new approvals, the FAA warned that flights at some airports may still be affected.
- United Airlines noted in a statement that there may be "minor disruptions at some airports due to the remaining 5G restrictions," but mass cancellations have been avoided.
Catch up quick: AT&T and Verizon on Tuesday agreed to limit their planned 5G network deployments around some airports after airline CEOs warned the White House of catastrophic disruptions to flights.
- Nicholas E. Calio, the CEO of the Airlines for America trade group, said in a statement that because of the agreement, "thousands of flights are taking off and landing safety at airports across the country, transporting millions of passengers and countless shipments of critical goods."