Exclusive: Recurrent Ventures relaunches Popular Photography

Recurrent Ventures

Recurrent Ventures, a venture equity-backed digital media company, is relaunching Popular Photography, a digital website that's dedicated to photography enthusiasts.

Why it matters: It's the third brand Recurrent has relaunched in the past few years, as it looks to grow its digital media footprint.

Details: The brand, previously a monthly print magazine, has mostly been dormant the last few years, as Recurrent looked to rebuild the website.

  • In a statement, the company said it has put in place a new editorial team, including a team of contributors and photographers. Some of the talent that will work on the brand also work with Popular Photography's sister publication Popular Science.
  • Moving forward, the site will focus more on making the new age of photography, which includes smartphone and social media, more accessible to the masses.
  • Coverage will include features on how-to’s for photography, cultural commentary and reviews of new and used cameras and gear.
  • The relaunch coincides with the revival of "The POP Awards," the company's annual review of the best photography gear.

Catch up quick: Recurrent has built a portfolio of digital media brands through targeted acquisitions over the past few years, starting with acquiring The Drive from Meredith in late 2018.

  • In 2020, it acquired several titles from Bonnier Corporation, including Popular Photography. Recurrent Ventures was previously called North Equity. It owns a proprietary ad tech platform that it uses to help niche publications scale.
  • Earlier this year, Recurrent relaunched Car Bibles, as well as MEL Magazine, the popular men's culture title it purchased from Dollar Shave Club.

What to watch: Recurrent Ventures raised $75 million in October to continue buying distressed assets, often in print, that it can revive as digital brands. More acquisitions are expected in 2022.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
22 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: The Guardian has more than 1 million recurring digital supporters

Photo: Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

The Guardian now has 1 million people that pay for its digital content on a recurrent basis, Axios has learned. This time three years ago, that number was 534,000.

Why it matters: It's an impressive feat for a company that doesn't have a paywall.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Updated Dec 14, 2021 - Economy & Business

Vox Media to acquire Group Nine Media

Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff . Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Vox Media, which houses sites like Vox.com, Eater and SB Nation, has signed a deal to acquire Group Nine Media, the digital company home to brands like NowThis, The Dodo, PopSugar, Thrillist and Seeker, the company said Monday.

Why it matters: The merger will create a digital media behemoth. Both companies have acquired major digital franchises in the past year to bolster their scale ahead of the combination.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 14, 2021 - Economy & Business

"Scale matters": Vox, Group Nine CEOs tout new deal

Combination images of Group 9 Media CEO Ben Lerer (L) and Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff. Photo: Rita Quinn/Getty Images for SXSW; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The newly announced merger between Vox Media and Group Nine Media will create "the fastest-growing company of scale in media," Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff told Axios.

Why it matters: The deal "officially takes us out of startup mode," said Group Nine founder and CEO Ben Lerer, who will join the new company's board.

