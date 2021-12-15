Sign up for our daily briefing
Recurrent Ventures
Recurrent Ventures, a venture equity-backed digital media company, is relaunching Popular Photography, a digital website that's dedicated to photography enthusiasts.
Why it matters: It's the third brand Recurrent has relaunched in the past few years, as it looks to grow its digital media footprint.
Details: The brand, previously a monthly print magazine, has mostly been dormant the last few years, as Recurrent looked to rebuild the website.
- In a statement, the company said it has put in place a new editorial team, including a team of contributors and photographers. Some of the talent that will work on the brand also work with Popular Photography's sister publication Popular Science.
- Moving forward, the site will focus more on making the new age of photography, which includes smartphone and social media, more accessible to the masses.
- Coverage will include features on how-to’s for photography, cultural commentary and reviews of new and used cameras and gear.
- The relaunch coincides with the revival of "The POP Awards," the company's annual review of the best photography gear.
Catch up quick: Recurrent has built a portfolio of digital media brands through targeted acquisitions over the past few years, starting with acquiring The Drive from Meredith in late 2018.
- In 2020, it acquired several titles from Bonnier Corporation, including Popular Photography. Recurrent Ventures was previously called North Equity. It owns a proprietary ad tech platform that it uses to help niche publications scale.
- Earlier this year, Recurrent relaunched Car Bibles, as well as MEL Magazine, the popular men's culture title it purchased from Dollar Shave Club.
What to watch: Recurrent Ventures raised $75 million in October to continue buying distressed assets, often in print, that it can revive as digital brands. More acquisitions are expected in 2022.