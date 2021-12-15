Recurrent Ventures, a venture equity-backed digital media company, is relaunching Popular Photography, a digital website that's dedicated to photography enthusiasts.

Why it matters: It's the third brand Recurrent has relaunched in the past few years, as it looks to grow its digital media footprint.

Details: The brand, previously a monthly print magazine, has mostly been dormant the last few years, as Recurrent looked to rebuild the website.

In a statement, the company said it has put in place a new editorial team, including a team of contributors and photographers. Some of the talent that will work on the brand also work with Popular Photography's sister publication Popular Science.

Moving forward, the site will focus more on making the new age of photography, which includes smartphone and social media, more accessible to the masses.

Coverage will include features on how-to’s for photography, cultural commentary and reviews of new and used cameras and gear.

The relaunch coincides with the revival of "The POP Awards," the company's annual review of the best photography gear.

Catch up quick: Recurrent has built a portfolio of digital media brands through targeted acquisitions over the past few years, starting with acquiring The Drive from Meredith in late 2018.

In 2020, it acquired several titles from Bonnier Corporation, including Popular Photography. Recurrent Ventures was previously called North Equity. It owns a proprietary ad tech platform that it uses to help niche publications scale.

Earlier this year, Recurrent relaunched Car Bibles, as well as MEL Magazine, the popular men's culture title it purchased from Dollar Shave Club.

What to watch: Recurrent Ventures raised $75 million in October to continue buying distressed assets, often in print, that it can revive as digital brands. More acquisitions are expected in 2022.