40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive poll: Where immigration could swing critical 2020 voters

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images, Banaras Khan/AFP via Getty Images, and Alfredo Estrella/AFP via Getty Images

Immigration could resurface as a potent issue in the presidential election, with millions open to shifting from President Trump to Joe Biden or vice versa depending on how the issue is framed, according to data from Civis Analytics for Immigration Hub shared exclusively with Axios.

Driving the news: Immigration Hub, an advocacy group, commissioned a survey of more than 9,000 voters in Wisconsin, Michigan, Colorado and Pennsylvania to see if a voting bloc existed that could be moved toward Democrats with pro-immigration content.

  • Their findings suggest as many as 6 million persuadable voters exist in just those states, but these "persuadables" had different collective attitudes from state to state.
  • Biden was best poised to win over more moderates in Wisconsin, by showing the benefits and humanity of immigrants and appealing to American values, the survey found.
  • Trump might improve his chances of holding Pennsylvanians by hammering on "illegal" immigration as he has for years — unless Biden manages to redefine the issue.

Why it matters: The survey found weaknesses on immigration messaging for Trump among some of the voters — including white, non-college educated men — who put him over the top in bare victories in three of those four states in 2016.

  • Even as the coronavirus pandemic dominates voters' top concerns, the issue Trump rode to office with chants of "Build the wall!" four years ago remains a powerful one for whichever candidate can define it.

What they're saying: "It's a vulnerability for Democrats not to talk about immigration," said Tyler Moran, executive director of Immigration Hub, which advocates for immigration and is run by several former Democratic congressional staffers.

  • Ceding it to Trump "is leaving votes on the table."

By the numbers: Nearly three in 10 Wisconsinites would be more likely to vote for a Democrat if shown certain pro-immigration arguments, according to Civis' predictive model.

  • The same is true for a quarter of the Michigan and Colorado populations but less than one in 10 in Pennsylvania.

How it works: To help determine which voters were persuadable, survey participants were shown one of three immigration-related ads — one from the Trump campaign and two pro-immigration ads from Immigration Hub featuring a veteran and an elderly American who relies on an immigrant health worker.

The other side: While the survey targeted ways for Democrats to leverage immigration as an issue, it also confirmed that Trump's immigration rhetoric can still be extremely persuasive if unchecked — particularly in Pennsylvania.

  • "Trump actually can use immigration as a wedge with swing voters, but only if Democrats fail to articulate this alternative vision," Moran says. Democrats shouldn't necessarily make immigration their central issue, she said, but "if they say nothing, Trump fills in the blanks."

Methodology: For the study, Civis Analytics conducted online surveys and video tests with 9,639 adults in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Colorado between February 27 and March 24.

  • Civis used its Randomized Control Trial method f0r the video message test, which included one control group, one group that saw the Trump ad and three groups that each saw a separate pro-immigration ad created by Immigration Hub.
  • The model built to identify which respondents were "persuadable" on immigration issues relied on voter file characteristics.

Go deeper

Stef W. KightSara Fischer
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Underrepresented groups step into the 2020 spotlight

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The coronavirus and Black Lives Matter protests have supercharged a diverse, intersectional civil rights movement.

The big picture: 2020 is provoking a cultural awakening — a unique moment in American history that Black Americans, immigrants, Latinos, women, people with disabilities and advocates for LGBTQ rights are all hoping to seize.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Focus group: Michigan swing voters question Biden's ability to lead

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

Some swing voters in Warren, Mich., question Joe Biden's ability to lead the country — calling him a "puppet" who's not "mentally capable of being president" — while admitting they haven't paid much attention to his events, platforms or speeches.

Why it matters: President Trump's branding of Biden is defining him with these voters, particularly Trump's insinuations about senility (though the cognitive swipes have gone both ways between these rivals).

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
10 mins ago - Economy & Business

Small businesses are drowning in coronavirus expenses

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Expenses are piling up for cash-strapped small businesses as they invest in what it takes to lure customers and workers back into shops: fancy air filters, plexiglass shields, and stockpiles of PPE.

Why it matters: Some small business owners are spending the equivalent of a month's worth of profit on precautionary equipment — even as they question whether it's worth it as the threat of more lockdowns loom.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow