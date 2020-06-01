33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Most favor Twitter flagging Trump tweet

Ina Fried, author of Login
Screenshot of President Trump's tweet.

A narrow majority of Americans believe Twitter was right to flag one of President Trump's tweets as violating its rules on violence, according to a National Research Group survey being released later Monday.

Yes, but: As with nearly everything right now, there's a sharp partisan and ideological divide.

According to the survey:

  • 54% of Americans support Twitter's decision to add fact-checking labels to Trump's tweets.
  • Of the remainder, 26% thought Twitter was wrong, while 20% neither support nor oppose Twitter's move.
  • Self-described liberals were far more likely to support Twitter, with conservatives more likely to oppose the decision.

Among the other findings:

  • More than three in five Americans (including 42% of conservatives) said that potentially false statements by politicians are a bigger threat than potential censorship by social media companies.
  • Nearly three in four Americans (73%) are concerned that inaccurate information spread via social media could impact the 2020 election, though half of Americans are also concerned that actions taken by the social media companies could unfairly impact the election.
  • Only one-third of Americans support President Trump's decision to sign an executive order that aims to limit the power of social media companies to moderate content. Nearly half (48%) opposed it, while 18% said they neither support nor opposed the order.
  • Nearly half of those who took the survey said they think social media companies are not politically biased, while 38% said social media companies are generally biased in favor of liberals and 16% said the companies are biased in favor of conservatives.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Pandemic and protests can't stop the stock market

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

United States equities were on pace to open higher Monday following big gains in Asia and Europe and a risk-on bid in currency markets.

Why it matters: Stock markets could continue to rise despite an unprecedented global pandemic, violent protests over police violence in the U.S. not seen since the 1960s, and spiking tensions between the world's two largest economies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker
2 hours ago - Sports

The sports world speaks up about death of George Floyd

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. Screenshot: Jaylen Brown/Instagram

There was a time when a months-long sports absence would have silenced athletes, leaving them without a platform to reach fans or make their voices heard.

Why it matters: But now that athletes boast massive social media followings and no longer need live game broadcasts or media outlets to reach millions, they're speaking out en masse amid protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people — delivering messages of frustration and unity, despite their leagues not currently operating.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Scott Rosenberg
4 hours ago - Technology

The technology of witnessing brutality

Charging Alabama state troopers pass by fallen demonstrators in Selma on March 7, 1965. Photo: Bettmann/Getty Images

The ways Americans capture and share records of racist violence and police misconduct keep changing, but the pain of the underlying injustices they chronicle remains a stubborn constant.

Driving the news: After George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked wide protests, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said, “Thank God a young person had a camera to video it."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow