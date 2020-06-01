Screenshot of President Trump's tweet.

A narrow majority of Americans believe Twitter was right to flag one of President Trump's tweets as violating its rules on violence, according to a National Research Group survey being released later Monday.

Yes, but: As with nearly everything right now, there's a sharp partisan and ideological divide.

According to the survey:

54% of Americans support Twitter's decision to add fact-checking labels to Trump's tweets.

Of the remainder, 26% thought Twitter was wrong, while 20% neither support nor oppose Twitter's move.

Self-described liberals were far more likely to support Twitter, with conservatives more likely to oppose the decision.

Among the other findings: