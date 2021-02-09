Sign up for our daily briefing

Exclusive: Marketing firm Applecart hires former Obama, Twitter execs

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Applecart

Marketing tech firm Applecart plans to announce a trio of big hires today, including a longtime Democratic strategist, a noted data scientist and a Twitter and Google veteran.

The big picture: The moves give the New York company added muscle in DC and beyond. The firm specializes in using social data to aid political campaigns and advocacy groups.

Former Google and Twitter executive Peter Greenberger is joining as VP of business development. Former Civis Analytics' survey scientist Masahiko (Masa) Aida will be VP of analytics, while longtime Democratic strategist Sean Sweeney will be a senior partner.

  • Ari Emanuel is an investor in the firm and sits on the company's board. Other investors include Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, Aspect Ventures, former Yelp SVP Michael Stoppelman and Infinite Computer Solutions founder Sanjay Govil.

Go deeper: Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor backs data firm

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

What Tesla's bitcoin purchase means for the future of the dollar

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Large and respected institutions, including a $1 trillion company run by the richest person on earth are starting to worry about the world's institutions, most notably the stock market and fiat currencies, and they are taking steps to hedge the risks.

Why it matters: Tesla's announcement that it will invest its reserves in bitcoin and gold as well as dollars makes the company part of a growing movement away from the greenback — which has long been the world's primary and most trusted store of value — and the largest and most high-profile company to do so.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
4 hours ago - Health

WHO: "Extremely unlikely" COVID-19 came from lab incident

WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek. Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

A World Health Organization team researching the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan said Tuesday that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species, per AP.

Why it matters: The Wuhan Institute of Virology, located just under 9 miles from the wet market where some scientists say the outbreak may have began, has been at the center of conspiracy theories over the origins of the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerScott Rosenberg
5 hours ago - Technology

Publishers see new life in the old open web

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

After years of focusing on producing content for the latest hot app, investors, tech leaders and newsrooms are starting to pay renewed attention to publishing on the open web, where independent publishers have more control over data and distribution.

The big picture: The open web — content that's accessible via any web browser, easily linked to, and doesn't require logging in to an account — is winning new attention even as "walled garden" apps like Facebook continue to dominate online distribution and the Google and Facebook duopoly controls most of the digital ad market.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow