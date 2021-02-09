Exclusive: Marketing firm Applecart hires former Obama, Twitter execs

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Applecart
Marketing tech firm Applecart plans to announce a trio of big hires today, including a longtime Democratic strategist, a noted data scientist and a Twitter and Google veteran.
The big picture: The moves give the New York company added muscle in DC and beyond. The firm specializes in using social data to aid political campaigns and advocacy groups.
Former Google and Twitter executive Peter Greenberger is joining as VP of business development. Former Civis Analytics' survey scientist Masahiko (Masa) Aida will be VP of analytics, while longtime Democratic strategist Sean Sweeney will be a senior partner.
- Ari Emanuel is an investor in the firm and sits on the company's board. Other investors include Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, Aspect Ventures, former Yelp SVP Michael Stoppelman and Infinite Computer Solutions founder Sanjay Govil.
