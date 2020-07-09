3 hours ago - Technology

Exclusive: Intellectual Ventures taps TiVo exec to run patent fund

Ina Fried, author of Login

Intellectual Ventures founder Nathan Myhrvold. Photo: Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images

Intellectual Ventures has hired former TiVo executive Arvin Patel to run its giant patent fund.

Why it matters: The Seattle-area company, run by former Microsoft executive Nathan Myhrvold, has become one of the world's largest patent holders through a variety of mean including licensing, strategic partnerships and patent sales.

Details: Patel will serve as chief operating officer of Intellectual Ventures' flagship Invention Investment Fund.

"The company’s pioneering efforts in redefining the IP marketplace have always inspired me," Patel told Axios.

Background: Patel knows a thing or two about patents, having previously served as chief intellectual property officer at TiVo, which ended up making a significant amount of its money by licensing its patents after others came to dominate the digital video recorder market.

Zachary BasuBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Updated 7 mins ago - World

U.S. sanctions Chinese officials over Uighur human rights abuses

Photo: Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

The Treasury Department announced Thursday that the U.S. has sanctioned four Chinese Communist Party officials and the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau for human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

Why it matters: The sanctions designations, pursuant to the Global Magnitsky Act passed by Congress in 2016, mark a significant escalation in the Trump administration's response to the Chinese government's detainment of over 1 million Uighurs in internment camps.

Dave Lawler
31 mins ago - World

Mayor of Seoul found dead

Park at a conference in 2017. Photo: Aurelien Morissard/IP3/Getty Images

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon has been found dead hours after his daughter reported him missing, prompting a massive manhunt, Yonhap news agency reports.

What we know: Park's disappearance came a day after allegations of sexual harassment against him were published in local media, according to the FT, which also reports that his daughter had found a "will-like message."

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
1 hour ago - World

Scoop: Chinese biotech giant's U.S. subsidiary received PPP loan

Chinese biotech company BGI Genomics provided mobile labs for conducting COVID-19 tests at a sports center in Beijing. Photo credit: Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao via Getty Images.

A U.S. subsidiary of Chinese genomics company BGI Group received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), according to data on the program released by the U.S. Treasury Department this week.

Why it matters: BGI's close ties to the Chinese government, which is constructing a massive genetics database of its population, have raised concerns among U.S. officials.

