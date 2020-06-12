2 hours ago - Technology

Exclusive: House probe wants Big Tech CEOs to testify in July

House antitrust investigators are pressing Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook to say by Sunday whether their CEOs will testify as part of the Judiciary Committee's tech competition probe, Axios has learned.

The big picture: The public grilling of the heads of the biggest tech companies would come as scrutiny over the power of their platforms heats up.

Details: The Judiciary Committee this week sent the companies letters, seen by Axios, seeking documents and answers to the CEO testimony question. The panel wants to hold a hearing with the executives next month.

  • The letters raise the prospect of subpoenas to force testimony and document production if the companies don't comply voluntarily.
  • "These are documents that are essential to complete our ongoing, bipartisan investigation of the digital marketplace," antitrust subcommittee chairman David Cicilline said in a statement. "This is the appropriate process to secure their production.”
  • Documents the lawmakers are after include materials the companies have produced in response to other competition probes and internal communications. They also pose a range of questions to each company on issues related to possible competitive harms.
  • A bipartisan group of lawmakers already raised the prospect of compelling Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to testify in a letter last month.

Background: Cicilline has said he wants to hear directly from the CEOs as part of the review, which is set to ultimately produce a report with findings from the probe and potential recommendations for updating antitrust law.

Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 7,589,838 — Total deaths: 423,646 — Total recoveries — 3,589,315Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 2,042,139 — Total deaths: 114,446 — Total recoveries: 540,292 — Total tested: 21,933,301Map.
  3. Public health: Trump admin rolls back Obama-era transgender health care protectionsModerna reveals the limits of making a coronavirus vaccine.
  4. States: Coronavirus curve rises in Florida and Texas, as states reopen.
  5. Business: Automakers might not recover from coronavirus until after 2025.
  6. 2020 election: Trump ramps up travel with coronavirus disclaimer at rallies.
  7. Housing: More evictions could be looming for America's renters.
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The real-life changes won by the protests

Marchers have delivered a clear message in the 19 days since George Floyd was killed — change how America's police treat black people, and do it now.

The big picture: If you look beyond the symbolic gestures and focus on the concrete actions, there's a good deal of there there, even if it's still insufficient.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

School districts cut ties with local police amid George Floyd protests

Public school districts across the U.S. are cutting ties with local police departments, amid a wave of pressure and protests following the death of George Floyd.

Why it matters: Many districts have introduced school resource officers, known as SROs, over the last couple decades in response to school shootings. But civil rights advocates argue that installing officers in schools puts students of color at risk.

