Exclusive: Digiday expands

The big picture: Modern Retail becomes the third major franchise within the Digiday Media family. It follows the 2016 launch of Glossy, a fashion and beauty media brand that focuses on the intersection of technology and fashion and luxury brands.

The company currently operates in the U.S. and the U.K., and has a content partnership with a Japanese news company that supports Digday's Japanese-language site.

The flagship Digiday brand focuses on digital media, advertising and publishing. Glossy covers on beauty and fashion. Modern retail will cover the intersection of commerce, social media and digital.

The company also has a content studio/agency that creates videos, papers, ebooks, podcasts, etc. called "Custom" and a high-level events business called "Gather."

Details: The new franchise will be lead by Hilary Milnes, who helped lead Glossy and has been leading Digiday's retail coverage for nearly a year. She will be joined by Digiday retail reporter Anna Hensel, and plans to hire more reporters as the vertical grows.

Modern Retail, like Digiday and Glossy, will focus on helping people working in and alongside a particular industry — in this case retail— to provide need to know to do their jobs and stay on the cutting edge of the industry’s ongoing overhaul, according to Milnes.

From the start it will feature a daily newsletter, as well as two industry summits and a full-day event, as well as digital coverage. Executives plan to build a subscription product around Modern Retail soon.

Between the lines: "A lot of dynamics we're seeing in modern retail are similar to those that we saw in the early days of digital publishing," says Digiday Editor in Chief Brian Morrissey.

"You have legacy players retooling their business because of digital. Then you have venture capital-backed newcomers, as well as these giant platforms that are completely wrecking business models. It's a new area but we’ve seen this movie before."

Be smart: Digiday Media is a rarity in today's rocky digital media climate. The company was initially self-funded, and hasn't raised any venture capital money. As a result, it's been able to grow strategically at its own pace.

By the numbers: According to Friese, all five of Digiday Media's business units (advertising, subscriptions, events, awards, custom content) are 7 to 8 figures in revenue.