Exclusive: Big Tech antitrust hearing gets new date

The CEOs of Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google will now testify before the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on Wednesday, a person familiar with the panel's plans told Axios.

The big picture: The antitrust hearing marks a watershed moment in Washington's scrutiny of Big Tech and will be the first time Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has testified in Congress. The hearing, originally set for Monday, was rescheduled to accommodate a planned memorial service for late Rep. John Lewis.

Details: The session is slated to take place at noon ET Wednesday, the person said.