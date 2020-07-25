52 mins ago - Technology

Exclusive: Big Tech antitrust hearing gets new date

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tesitifes before a House panel in April 2018. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The CEOs of Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google will now testify before the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee on Wednesday, a person familiar with the panel's plans told Axios.

The big picture: The antitrust hearing marks a watershed moment in Washington's scrutiny of Big Tech and will be the first time Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has testified in Congress. The hearing, originally set for Monday, was rescheduled to accommodate a planned memorial service for late Rep. John Lewis.

Details: The session is slated to take place at noon ET Wednesday, the person said.

  • Facebook also reports quarterly earnings Wednesday, so it’s going to be a busy day for CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Margaret Harding McGillAshley Gold
Jul 24, 2020 - Technology

Tech CEO hearing looks to be postponed

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

A last-minute scheduling conflict with a planned memorial service for the late Rep. John Lewis has left the House Judiciary Committee likely to delay its long-planned hearing with the CEOs of Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon, according to sources familiar with the deliberations.

Why it matters: The hearing will represent the first time CEOs of Silicon Valley's biggest firms have appeared together to answer lawmakers' criticisms and charges of monopolistic behavior.

Jacob Knutson
11 mins ago - Health

New Jersey offers remote-only learning to all students this fall

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaking in 2019. Photo: Rick Loomis/Getty Images

All students in New Jersey the state will be eligible for full-time remote learning in the fall, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) has announced.

Why it matters: New Jersey now joins several other states and school districts who have announced plans to limit in-person schooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, despite pressure from Trump administration officials to fully reopen schools this fall.

Marisa Fernandez
22 mins ago - Economy & Business

33% of U.S. museums are "not confident" they will survive next fall

A closed sign outside a museum in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

33% of America's museums are at a "significant risk" of closing permanently by next fall due to economic distress from coronavirus-related shutdowns, an American Alliance of Museums survey has found.

Why it matters: Ticket and gift shop sales, school trips and museum events are primary sources of funding, AAM President and CEO Laura Lott told NPR.

