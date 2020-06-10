55 mins ago - Technology

Exclusive: Advocacy group targets Facebook's and Google's ad model

Photo: Denis Charlet/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook and Google should be broken up and stripped of their liability shield if they continue to sell advertising, argues progressive think tank the American Economic Liberties Project in a policy brief out Wednesday.

The big picture: The report ties together three major threads of the techlash: the idea that tech giants are too big; the concern that they harvest too much private data; and the threat to rein them in by taking away their broad legal immunity.

Details: The brief blames Facebook's and Google's ad-driven business model for the recent spread of conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric on their platforms following the police killing of George Floyd.

  • Facebook and Google "turn our society into a click-bait driven culture, because they make money selling ads against click-bait," the paper says, contending that inflammatory content keeps people engaged so they spend more time on the platform, giving up more data, which can then be used for targeted advertising.
  • The paper says regulators should break up the companies and legislators should stop them from making money by harvesting vast reams of data on their users, including by taking away the protections of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act from companies that profit from advertising.
  • Section 230, which is also under fire from the Trump administration, protects platforms from liability over content posted by their users.

Of note: While the brief suggests modifying Section 230 to address platforms selling any form of advertising, it also offers an intermediate step meant to force an end to targeted ads. 

  • "Modification would likely force Facebook and Google to change their business model," the paper says. "They would no longer profit from intrusive tracking of users, because they simply wouldn’t be able to sell advertising targeted to any specific person."

Yes, but: Although federal and state regulators are exploring antitrust cases against both companies, actually breaking them up is an arduous prospect that would take years to resolve in court. Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats alike have threatened to revisit Section 230, but it's unlikely they'll see eye to eye on how to actually change it.

Context: The American Economic Liberties Project launched this year with a focus on fighting concentrated corporate power, and has pushed for action against tech giants.

  • Facebook and Google, under antitrust scrutiny on a range of fronts, have argued they face plenty of competition in their markets, and that their Section 230 protections are vital for the online ecosystem.

Sara Fischer
Jun 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Biden's digital advertising splurge

Data: Advertising Analytics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Joe Biden has poured money into digital advertising over the past two weeks in an attempt to capitalize on Trump's response to nationwide protests about police violence. The majority of the money has been spent on Facebook over Google.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign attributes much of its 2016 success to its digital advertising strategy on Facebook and until now, the Biden campaign has been outspent by the Trump campaign online, and especially on Facebook.

Dan Primack
9 mins ago - Economy & Business

Police union scrutiny could soon move into investor space

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Police unions are under a political microscope, with reformers arguing that they too often help keep bad cops on the streets.

Why it matters: This controversy could soon move beyond elected officials to venture capital and private equity firms that count police unions among their limited partners.

Axios
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m.: ET: 7,269,974 — Total deaths: 411,953 — Total recoveries — 3,397,273Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 1,979,971 — Total deaths: 112,006 — Total recoveries: 524,855 — Total tested: 21,048,183Map.
  3. Testing: Insurers limit what tests they'll pay for.
  4. Public health: Pfizer says it won't put "huge price" on coronavirus vaccine.
  5. Economy: The U.S. saw only 3.5 million new hires in April — New York Fed's weekly economic index falls for first time in a month.
