Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon said in a speech to the Women's Foreign Policy Group Tuesday that President Trump often didn't believe intelligence officials' findings during briefings and gave two common responses, CNN reports.
"One, 'I don't think that's true. The one is 'I'm not sure I believe that, and the other is the second order and third order effects. 'Why is that true? Why are we there? Why is this what you believe? Why do we do that?' Those sorts of things."— Gordon to Women's Foreign Policy Group, per CNN