CDC to issue order temporarily halting some evictions for public health reasons

Eviction protesters. Photo: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plan to issue an order temporarily halting residential evictions until Dec. 31 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the White House announced on Tuesday.

Why it matters: One estimate last month found that 23 million Americans are at risk of eviction and exposure to the shelter system during a pandemic. The CDC's order marks another example of the administration circumventing Congress, where coronavirus stimulus talks have stalled, to deal with the economic impact of the pandemic.

How it works: In order to get assistance, renters earning less than $99,000 per year must report they are unable to pay their rent or are likely to become homeless if evicted, White House officials said.

  • They must also show that they tried to obtain all government assistance currently available for rent or housing and that they are unable to make payments due to loss of household income, a layoff or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Between the lines: It's unclear how effective the moratorium will be without any extra funding behind the plan.

  • Experts say that failing to compensate landlords who are no longer receiving rent payments could cause a "massive destabilizing effect" in housing markets, according to CNBC.
  • The action may face legal challenges from landlords who have seen rental income decrease from the pandemic, according to Bloomberg.

What they're saying: “President Trump is committed to helping hardworking Americans stay in their homes and combating the spread of the coronavirus,” White House spokesperson Brian Morgenstern said.

  • “Today’s announcement from his administration means that people struggling to pay rent due to coronavirus will not have to worry about being evicted, and risk further spreading of or exposure to the disease due to economic hardship.”

Barak Ravid
13 mins ago - World

Israel-UAE talks progress toward possible White House ceremony

Kushner and O'Brien at a military base near Abu Dhabi. Photo: Sarah Stewart/AFP via Getty

Abu Dhabi — Israel-UAE normalization talks are progressing faster than expected and could lead to an additional trilateral pact involving the U.S., officials from all three countries told me following talks in Abu Dhabi.

What's next: Israeli officials said a signing ceremony could take place at the White House on September 18th. For now, Israel's national security adviser has invited his Emirati counterpart to visit Israel to continue the talks.

Axios
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 25,587,737 — Total deaths: 852,851 — Total recoveries: 16,882,698Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 6,068,139 — Total deaths: 184,450 — Total recoveries: 2,184,825 — Total tests: 78,292,321Map.
  3. Politics: U.S. won't join WHO-led efforts to secure coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Education: NYC pushes back school reopenings 10 days amid threat of teachers' strike.
  5. World: Xinjiang residents reportedly forced to take medicine amid coronavirus fight.
  6. Health: NIH panel: No data to support effectiveness of plasma treatment for COVID-19
Rashaan Ayesh
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump defends police, dismisses "systemic racism" in visit to Kenosha

Asked during his visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, Tuesday whether "systemic racism is a problem" in the U.S., President Trump told a reporter: "Well you know, you just keep getting back to the opposite subject. We should talk about the kind of violence that we’ve seen in Portland and here and other places."

The big picture: Trump used his trip to Kenosha, where violent protests had erupted in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, to stress his support for law enforcement and denunciation of riots by people he called "domestic terrorists."

