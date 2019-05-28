Everything you need to know about Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket

Axios1 hour agoEverything you need to know about Blue Origin's New Glenn rocketBlue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. (Photo: Brent Lewis/The Denver Post via Getty Images)New Glenn is one of two key rockets that are a part of Blue Origin's arsenal. Why it matters: Jeff Bezos' private space company wants to use the rocket to drive down the cost of bringing large payloads to orbit.Key details about New GlennProjected launch date: 2021Height: 270 ft.Engines: 7 reusable BE-4 LOX/LNG enginesLaunch site: Launch Complex 36 in Cape Canaveral, FloridaJobs: The project has created 330 jobs with an average annual salary of $90,000, per the Orlando Business Journal.Investment: $2.5 billion to dateSupported payload weight: 13 metric tons to geostationary transfer orbit, 45 metric tons to low Earth orbitCustomers (to date): Eutelsat, OneWeb, mu Space, SKY Perfect JSAT and Telesat Namesake: John Glenn, the first American to orbit the EarthOther facts about New GlennThe rocket's first stage is built to be reusable for 25 missions, per Blue Origin, in line with one of the company's goals to drive down the cost of access to space.It will be designed to launch and land in 95% of weather conditions.During liftoff, when the rocket's two stages separate, the first flies back to Earth and lands on a moving ship.Its fairing has double the usable volume of any "existing launch vehicle," according to Blue Origin.Blue Origin's simulation of a New Glenn flight: Go deeper: Everything you need to know about Blue OriginSpaceShare on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedInCopy permalink to your clipboard