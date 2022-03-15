Officials were working to free a container ship owned by Evergreen Marine that ran that aground near the U.S. capital over the weekend, per Bloomberg.

Why it matters: The incident comes one year ago to the month after another one of the company's container ships, the "Ever Given," spent a week stuck in the Suez Canal, causing a massive maritime traffic jam wreaked havoc on global trade.

Driving the news: The 1,095-foot container vessel, known as the "Ever Forward," has been stuck in Chesapeake Bay since Sunday night, when it tried to head from Baltimore to Norfolk, the U.S. Coast Guard said, per CBS Baltimore.