Evergreen container ship runs aground in Chesapeake Bay
Officials were working to free a container ship owned by Evergreen Marine that ran that aground near the U.S. capital over the weekend, per Bloomberg.
Why it matters: The incident comes one year ago to the month after another one of the company's container ships, the "Ever Given," spent a week stuck in the Suez Canal, causing a massive maritime traffic jam wreaked havoc on global trade.
Driving the news: The 1,095-foot container vessel, known as the "Ever Forward," has been stuck in Chesapeake Bay since Sunday night, when it tried to head from Baltimore to Norfolk, the U.S. Coast Guard said, per CBS Baltimore.
- Maryland-National Capital Region Sector Commander Capt. David O’Connell said the ship ran aground in 25-foot-deep water, but no "injuries, pollution, or damage to the ship" were reported, according to CBS Baltimore.
- Maryland Port Administration Executive Director William Doyle said the "ship's grounding is not preventing other ships from transiting to the Port of Baltimore," Bloomberg reports.
- Representatives for Evergreen Marine did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.