1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Marc Benioff and PayPal back payday loans alternative Even

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Even

Salesforce chief Marc Benioff and PayPal are joining the latest funding round for Oakland-based start-up Even, which aims to provide a better alternative to payday loans.

Why it matters: Historically, those who need an advance on their pay often have few options and pay extremely high fees and interest rates.

Details: Even says it isn't disclosing how much it raised, saying it wants to focus not on the amount, but who is aligning themselves with the company.

  • The service now has more than 550,000 monthly active users, many from initial customer Walmart, though it has signed other unnamed large companies as well.

How it works: As we first wrote last year, Even is a subscription service that employers can offer to workers (either subsidized or not) to let them track their wages, begin saving and, when necessary, get some of their pay a bit early.

  • It charges the same amount per worker per month (roughly $6 to $8) whether they get a payday advance or not. CEO Jon Schlossberg told Axios the goal is to get people to start saving, noting 90% of people save virtually nothing each month. The advances on earned pay are meant so users without savings don’t dig themselves into a deeper hole.
  • "We don't trap you in a cycle of relying on it as can happen with many of the other products in that space," Schlossberg said. "People think it's too good to be true. That really is a scathing review of the financial services industry."

49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court rules Trump administration illegally ended DACA

Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

In a Thursday decision, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Trump administration violated federal law when it ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) —  upholding protections from deportation for roughly 649,000 unauthorized immigrants in the U.S.

Why it matters: It's an unexpected victory for immigration activists. In the opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts, who sided with the liberal justices, wrote that the Department of Homeland Security's decision to rescind DACA in the fall of 2017 was "arbitrary and capricious."

Dan Primack
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: DoorDash valued at $16 billion after new funding round

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

DoorDash has raised $400 million in new equity funding at a $16 billion post-money valuation, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: For all the talk of deals that didn't happen because of coronavirus, this one is a product of the pandemic.

Ben Geman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Big corporate climate pledges often can't work without policy changes

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Lyft's newly announced plan to go 100% electric by 2030 blends ambition on climate with an admission that making good relies on variables it can perhaps influence but can't control.

Why it matters: The ride-hailing giant is admirably open about something that can get lost in the avalanche of big pledges over the last two years. They need policy changes to make it work.

