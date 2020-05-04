2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. skipped EU-hosted drive pledging billions for coronavirus vaccine research

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The leaders of nations, banks and organizations gathered Monday via video conference for a European Union-led summit, collectively pledging 7.4 billion euros ($8 billion) toward research for a coronavirus vaccine, AP reports.

Why it matters: The U.S. was noticeably absent, despite appearances from the "heads of state and government from Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, Jordan, South Africa and Turkey spoke at the event, along with China’s EU ambassador" among the many European participants.

  • A senior administration official said on a State Department press call that the administration's "cooperation with European partners continues to be extremely robust, as it is with partners around the world."
  • The official also added that the U.S. "[welcomes] EU efforts to secure pledges for additional contributions to combat this pandemic. Many of the organizations and programs this pledging conference seeks to support already received very significant funding and support from the U.S. government and private sector."

The big picture: A coronavirus vaccine isn't likely to be available until mid-2021, at the earliest. But even if a viable vaccine is developed under the quickest timeline, there isn't expected to be enough doses for all individuals at the outset

  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during Monday's call: "To reach everyone, everywhere, we likely need five times" the $8 billion pledged.
  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the effort "will help kick-start unprecedented global cooperation."

Trump claims U.S. will have coronavirus vaccine by end of 2020

President Donald Trump speaks during a Fox News virtual town hall at the Lincoln Memorial. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump asserted during a Fox News town hall Sunday night that he's "very confident" the U.S. will produce a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

Why it matters: Trump's timeline is much more optimistic than what most public health officials have predicted. Experts estimate a vaccine could take at least 12–18 months to become widely available.

FDA promises coronavirus vaccine will meet high safety standards

Multiple promising vaccines for the coronavirus are in development, Peter Marks, the director of the Food and Drug Administration’s biologics center, said during an Axios virtual event Monday.

What he's saying: Marks said the vaccine will meet the FDA's high standards of efficacy and safety, while accelerating the approval process to combat for a vaccine.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 3,571, 615 — Total deaths: 250,134 — Total recoveries — 1,145,407Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 1,176,905 — Total deaths: 68,387 — Total recoveries — 180,303 — Total tested: 7,123,222Map.
  3. States: California to allow some retailers to reopen as state scales up tracing program.
  4. Trump administration: New modeling privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
  5. World: Spain and Italy begin first phase of reopening their economies — U.S. skipped EU-hosted summit that saw countries pledge billions for coronavirus vaccine research.
