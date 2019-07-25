The European Central Bank left its key interest rate at -0.4%, but sent strong signals on Thursday that its record low interest rate could be heading lower as soon as September. It also hinted that it could restart the huge asset-buying program it ended in December to boost the eurozone economy.

Why it matters: The ECB is the latest central bank to hint that lower rates are imminent in an effort to stave off a global slowdown and ramp up below-target inflation. In the meantime, ECB president Mario Draghi looks as if he will end his term in October the way he started: with quantitative easing.