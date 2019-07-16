With the Fed universally expected to cut U.S. interest rates this month, central banks around the globe are doing the same, and an increasing number of policymakers aren't even waiting for Powell to make the announcement.

Why it matters: The central banks represent 3 of the world's largest emerging market countries and their actions send a clear signal that even with global debt rising to new highs, especially in EM, policymakers are prioritizing easy money and stimulus.