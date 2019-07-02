EU leaders nominate Christine Lagarde to lead European Central Bank

After weeks of deadlock, 28 European heads of state have announced four nominees to fill the EU's top jobs, including International Monetary Fund chair Christine Lagarde to be the next president of the European Central Bank.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Felix Salmon: Once again, a French national has the most powerful job in Europe. Lagarde has done an excellent job of leading the IMF, and also ran the French Treasury with aplomb during and after the global financial crisis. She is not an economist, but she has the respect of markets.