EU leaders nominate Christine Lagarde to lead European Central Bank

After weeks of deadlock, 28 European heads of state have announced four nominees to fill the EU's top jobs, including International Monetary Fund chair Christine Lagarde to be the next president of the European Central Bank.
Our thought bubble, via Axios' Felix Salmon: Once again, a French national has the most powerful job in Europe. Lagarde has done an excellent job of leading the IMF, and also ran the French Treasury with aplomb during and after the global financial crisis. She is not an economist, but she has the respect of markets.
Lagarde announced on Twitter that she would "temporarily relinquish" her responsibilities as IMF managing director during the nomination period.
Full slate of nominees:
- German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission president
- Outgoing Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel as European Council president
- Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell as high representative for foreign affairs
What to watch: The European Parliament will now vote on Von der Leyen's nomination as president of the European Commission. If confirmed, as expected, she would be the first woman to hold the EU's top job.
