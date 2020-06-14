2 hours ago - Health

France and other EU countries reopen borders after 3-month coronavirus lockdown

Nantes Atlantique airport in Bouguenais, western France. Photo: Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images

France will reopen its borders with other European countries at midnight on Monday after three months of travel restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: The European Commission has recommended countries in the Schengen Area lift internal border restrictions by Monday and eliminate some essential travel requirements. But several countries that border regions with hot spots are exercising more caution, AP reports.

  • France and Germany will begin to allow visitors from outside of Europe July 1 depending on a country's health status. Those traveling from the U.K. must self-quarantine for 14 days.
  • Austria will reopen Tuesday to all of Europe except Spain, Portugal, Sweden and the U.K. It will also maintain a travel warning for Italy's Lombardy region, the site of Europe's original outbreak.
  • Spain will reopen its borders with all Schengen Area countries besides Portugal on June 22. The Portugal border will reopen on July 1.
  • The U.K. has a 14-day quarantine requirement for most arrivals.
  • Denmark will only allow tourists from Germany, Norway and Iceland who are staying for a minimum of six nights.
  • Norway and Sweden have not made plans to reopen yet.

Of note: French President Emmanuel Macron said in a national address Sunday that all bars and restaurants would be able to fully reopen across the country, celebrating what he called France's "first victory" against the virus.

Go deeper: India reports record infection increase

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

France will reopen its borders with other European countries at midnight on Monday after three months of travel restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: The European Commission has recommended countries in the Schengen Area lift internal border restrictions by Monday and eliminate some essential travel requirements. But several countries that border regions with hot spots are exercising more caution, AP reports.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Tulsa health director says he wishes Trump would postpone rally

A Trump rally in 2018. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Tulsa City-County Health Department director Bruce Dart told Tulsa World in an interview that he wishes President Trump would postpone his campaign rally on June 20, citing a "significant increase" in coronavirus case trends that could put both the public and Trump himself at risk.

The big picture: Dart's concerns have been echoed by public health experts who say hosting large crowds in an indoor venue without a requirement for face masks could prove to be dangerous. Trump's campaign has informed attendees that the president cannot be held liable if they contract COVID-19.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 7,840,408— Total deaths: 431,236 — Total recoveries — 3,735,314Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,084,506 — Total deaths: 115,586 — Total recoveries: 556,606 — Total tested: 23,040,304Map.
  3. 2020 election: Infectious-disease expert warns of potential health risks at Trump rally.
  4. World: France and other EU countries reopen borders after 3-month coronavirus lockdown.
  5. Business: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow claims no one promised to release names of businesses that received PPP loans.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow