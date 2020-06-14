France and other EU countries reopen borders after 3-month coronavirus lockdown

France will reopen its borders with other European countries at midnight on Monday after three months of travel restrictions intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The big picture: The European Commission has recommended countries in the Schengen Area lift internal border restrictions by Monday and eliminate some essential travel requirements. But several countries that border regions with hot spots are exercising more caution, AP reports.

France and Germany will begin to allow visitors from outside of Europe July 1 depending on a country's health status. Those traveling from the U.K. must self-quarantine for 14 days.

will begin to allow visitors from outside of Europe July 1 depending on a country's health status. Those traveling from the U.K. must self-quarantine for 14 days. Austria will reopen Tuesday to all of Europe except Spain, Portugal, Sweden and the U.K. It will also maintain a travel warning for Italy's Lombardy region, the site of Europe's original outbreak.

will reopen Tuesday to all of Europe except Spain, Portugal, Sweden and the U.K. It will also maintain a travel warning for Italy's Lombardy region, the site of Europe's original outbreak. Spain will reopen its borders with all Schengen Area countries besides Portugal on June 22. The Portugal border will reopen on July 1.

will reopen its borders with all Schengen Area countries besides Portugal on June 22. The Portugal border will reopen on July 1. The U.K. has a 14-day quarantine requirement for most arrivals.

has a 14-day quarantine requirement for most arrivals. Denmark will only allow tourists from Germany, Norway and Iceland who are staying for a minimum of six nights.

will only allow tourists from Germany, Norway and Iceland who are staying for a minimum of six nights. Norway and Sweden have not made plans to reopen yet.

Of note: French President Emmanuel Macron said in a national address Sunday that all bars and restaurants would be able to fully reopen across the country, celebrating what he called France's "first victory" against the virus.

