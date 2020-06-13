36 mins ago - Health

India reports record increase in coronavirus cases

Sikh devotees pay their respects at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 13. Photo: Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Images

India reported over 11,000 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, a new record high that follows a case spike earlier this week of just over 10,900, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: India has extended its nationwide lockdown, which is now set to end on June 30, three times. However, the country moved in late May to allow restaurants, hotels and churches outside of hotspots to resume.

  • Current hotbeds include Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, according to India's Ministry of Health.
  • Most public hospitals in New Delhi are full, AP reports, while graveyards and crematoriums are struggling to handle the influx of bodies.

India's health ministry released new guidance this week for restaurants and offices to reopen safely. People are encouraged to wear face masks, social distance and businesses are expected to take guest temperatures and stagger customer entrances.

Where it stands: India is now reporting over 300,000 coronavirus cases — the fourth-highest infection toll in the world — and nearly 9,000 deaths, per Johns Hopkins.

  • 386 new deaths were reported on Saturday, an increase in line with other daily fatality reports this month.

Go deeper: India extends lockdown, but allows businesses outside hot spots to reopen

Go deeper

Axios
Updated Jun 12, 2020 - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Vietnam could be a rare success story amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to rapid contact tracing, early quarantine efforts starting in February, and accessible information quickly given to citizens via text message.

By the numbers: Over 7.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, per Johns Hopkins. More than 420,000 people have died and over 3.5 million have recovered from the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 14 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus curve rises in Florida and Texas

Customers sit outside on the patio at Eight Row Flint in Houston, Texas, on May 22. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

Florida reported the most new coronavirus infections in one day on Friday, while Texas reached the same milestone on Thursday, according to state health department and Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: Both states have continued to ease lockdown restrictions despite the rising infection rates. Florida entered its second phase of reopening last Friday, and Texas is well into its third phase, as both states allow most or all businesses to admit half as many people as they typically would.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
14 hours ago - Health

Brazil reports most coronavirus deaths outside of U.S.

A newly cleared graveyard in the Nossa Senhora Aperecida cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, on June 12. Photo: Michael Dantas/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil has surpassed the United Kingdom to report the most novel coronavirus deaths outside of the U.S., as of Friday evening, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: The country has reported more than 136,000 new infections since Monday. Early lapses in tracking and testing led to severely undercounted death tolls as early as April, with Brazil emerging as an epicenter of the virus in Latin America.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow