India reports record increase in coronavirus cases

India reported over 11,000 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, a new record high that follows a case spike earlier this week of just over 10,900, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: India has extended its nationwide lockdown, which is now set to end on June 30, three times. However, the country moved in late May to allow restaurants, hotels and churches outside of hotspots to resume.

Current hotbeds include Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, according to India's Ministry of Health.

Most public hospitals in New Delhi are full, AP reports, while graveyards and crematoriums are struggling to handle the influx of bodies.

India's health ministry released new guidance this week for restaurants and offices to reopen safely. People are encouraged to wear face masks, social distance and businesses are expected to take guest temperatures and stagger customer entrances.

Where it stands: India is now reporting over 300,000 coronavirus cases — the fourth-highest infection toll in the world — and nearly 9,000 deaths, per Johns Hopkins.

386 new deaths were reported on Saturday, an increase in line with other daily fatality reports this month.

Go deeper: India extends lockdown, but allows businesses outside hot spots to reopen