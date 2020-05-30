2 hours ago - Health

India extends lockdown, but allows businesses outside hot spots to reopen

Migrants wait to be screened at the Majitha road bypass before being ferried to the railway station on May 30 in Amritsar, India. Photo: Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

India extended its nationwide lockdown again on Saturday, as deaths and infections continue to rise across the country, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Although India's lockdown — which will now last until June 30 — has been extended three times, the country moved on Saturday to allow restaurants, hotels and churches outside of hotspots to begin resuming operations.

What's happening: Current hotspots include Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, according to India's Ministry of Health.

  • Outside of those areas and others with high infection rates, places of worship, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will still be allowed to reopen on June 8.
  • There are currently over 181,000 coronavirus cases and over 5,000 confirmed deaths in the country, per Johns Hopkins.

Orion Rummler
8 hours ago - Health

Cuomo: New York City to reopen June 8

Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a coronavirus briefing on May 30. Photo: New York state official website

New York City will reopen on June 8, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Saturday.

Why it matters: The city was the original epicenter of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. and has reported the most infections and deaths in the country, per Johns Hopkins data.

Orion Rummler
7 hours ago - Health

CDC pares down guidance on how to reopen houses of worship

CDC Director Robert Redfield in the Rose Garden on May 15. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, without notice, removed specifics on choirs in its guidelines for houses of worship to reopen, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The CDC's original long-form guidance for businesses to reopen included detailed guidance for churches and other religious institutions, which the White House requested be taken out, according to AP.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

