India extends lockdown, but allows businesses outside hot spots to reopen

India extended its nationwide lockdown again on Saturday, as deaths and infections continue to rise across the country, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Although India's lockdown — which will now last until June 30 — has been extended three times, the country moved on Saturday to allow restaurants, hotels and churches outside of hotspots to begin resuming operations.

What's happening: Current hotspots include Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, according to India's Ministry of Health.

Outside of those areas and others with high infection rates, places of worship, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls will still be allowed to reopen on June 8.

There are currently over 181,000 coronavirus cases and over 5,000 confirmed deaths in the country, per Johns Hopkins.

