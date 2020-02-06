1 hour ago - Technology

European Union investigating Qualcomm over 5G

Ina Fried

a 5G exhibition at the Qualcomm booth during CES 2019. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

Along with quarterly earnings, Qualcomm disclosed on Wednesday that European regulators are investigating whether the wireless giant leveraged its position in the 5G modem business to boost its position in radio frequency chips.

Context: Qualcomm has tangled frequently with regulators around the globe. It has faced previous issues in Europe and a settled probe in China, and is now fighting an unfavorable ruling in the U.S.

Qualcomm said in a regulatory filing that it received a request for information from European regulators on Dec. 3 and is in the process of responding.

  • While it doesn't believe its business practices violate the law, it said "it is difficult to predict the outcome of this matter" and noted it could be fined up to 10% of annual revenue.

Ina Fried

Arm CEO: SoftBank deal lets us focus less on profit

Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

It's rare to hear a CEO talk proudly about bringing profit margins down, but Arm chief Simon Segars says that's just what his company's 2016 acquisition by SoftBank has allowed him to do.

Why it matters: Arm-based chips have found their way into nearly every smartphone. Freed from having to satisfy shareholders with hefty profits, Segars says that under SoftBank, Arm can focus on investing, in hopes of finding similar dominance in the cars and smart devices of the future.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Bird acquires European scooter startup Circ

Photo: Gerard Julien/AFP/Getty Images

Bird has acquired European scooter rental rival Circ, founded by Delivery Hero co-founder Lukasz Gadowski, and has raised an additional $75 million for its Series D round (for a total of $350 million). Bird's pre-money valuation remains $2.5 billion, per a source.

Why it matters: After a growth-at-all-costs first couple of years, scooter companies now have to build a sustainable business, continue to expand, and cut their losses if it's not working. And the deal could give Bird a leg up in winning over European regulators by partnering with a local company.

The Financial Times first reported the companies were in talks for a deal.

Felix Salmon

Wine industry begs Trump administration to forgo huge trade war tariffs

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The wine industry descended on Capitol Hill this week in a last-ditch attempt to avert 100% tariffs on all EU wines — as well as cheeses, cosmetics and other consumer products.

Why it matters: The U.S. has declared its intention to impose these tariffs as retaliation against the way that European nations illegally subsidized Airbus. But if they go into effect, the brunt of the pain will be borne not by European companies, but by Americans.

