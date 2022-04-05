EU chief to visit Kyiv ahead of global Ukraine fundraiser

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Kyiv this week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of a global Ukraine fundraiser on Saturday.

Why it matters: The visit to Ukraine by the EU's top executive is the most significant by any world leader since the war broke out and comes just days after evidence emerged of a civilian massacre by Russian forces in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

Flashback: The prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic visited Kyiv by train on March 15, when the capital was still under assault. Russian forces have since retreated.

Between the lines: Von der Leyen has expressed support for Ukraine's accession to the EU, saying that "they are one of us and we want them in."

The actual process for gaining membership could take years, however, and may face opposition from individual member states.

Ukraine has proposed ruling out NATO membership but moving forward with EU accession as one possible compromise in peace talks with Russia.

The big picture: The Bucha massacre has triggered a renewed push within the EU for another round of crushing sanctions — including on Russian energy, which up until now had been a red line for many member states.

A Russian gas embargo is expected to be left off the table for now, given how much countries like Germany depend on Russia to heat their homes and power industry.

But momentum is gaining for a ban on coal and oil imports, as the U.S. works with the EU to find alternative sources to wean the continent off of Russian gas.

What to watch: EU officials are expected to send a new sanctions package to ambassadors for approval on Wednesday.

What they're saying: "The sanctions response to Russia’s massacre of civilians must finally be powerful," Zelensky said in an overnight address.