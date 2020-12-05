EU-U.K. Brexit negotiations back on as deadline looms

The U.K. and European Union have agreed to resume negotiations for a post-Brexit trade deal after talks stalled on Friday due to "significant divergences."

Why it matters: The U.K. and EU hope to make a deal before the transition period ends on Dec. 31, but differences remain on "three critical issues," officials said Saturday.

The state of play: The U.K. officially left the EU this January, but is still part of its economic bloc through the end of this year under a transition period.

Talks between the two parties were halted on Friday due to "significant divergences on level playing field, governance and fisheries," Britain’s David Frost and the EU’s Michel Barnier said in a joint statement.

But European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Saturday that negotiations will resume on Sunday.

What they're saying: "In a phone call today on the on-going negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom, we welcomed the fact that progress has been achieved in many areas," said von der Leyen and Johnson said in a joint statement.

"Nevertheless, significant differences remain on three critical issues: level playing field, governance and fisheries. Both sides underlined that no agreement is feasible if these issues are not resolved."

“Whilst recognising the seriousness of these differences, we agreed that a further effort should be undertaken by our negotiating teams to assess whether they can be resolved."

They added they plan to speak again on Monday.

