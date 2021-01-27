Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

European and North American authorities disrupt massive ransomware network

European Union's law enforcement agency's headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands. Photo: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

European and North American police on Wednesday took control of the infrastructure behind a massive network used by criminals to conduct cybercrime, the AP reports.

Why it matters: By claiming the infrastructure, authorities dealt a major blow to cyber criminals who use Emotet — one of the world's largest networks of hijacked computers — to install ransomware as part of extortion schemes and financial theft heists.

Context: Ransomware criminals have crippled healthcare systems and governments with the help of networks of hijacked computers like Emotet.

  • Ransomware works by scrambling a victim's data, allowing criminals to demand money in exchange for decoding software to repair the data.

The big picture: European Union police and the judicial agencies Europol and Eurojus, two Hague-based agencies, coordinated the operation with authorities in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, the U.K., France, Lithuania, Canada and Ukraine.

Meanwhile: The FBI announced Wednesday that it arrested a Canadian as part of a bid to disrupt the ransomware gang NetWalker, which it said had targeted the health care sector. Included in the arrest was the seizure of nearly half a million dollars in cryptocurrency.

Thought bubble, via Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute: The sheer number of countries involved and scale of the operation and coordination headaches shows how serious a challenge cyber criminal groups and botnets have become.

  • As Wired notes, it was a “global effort” that took down command-and-control infrastructure in 90 countries.
  • And unlike a joint public-private action last year designed to hobble the massive Trickbot botnet, the move against Emotet appears aimed at permanently crushing it.

Go deeper: The rise and rise of ransomware

Go deeper

Courtenay Brown
35 mins ago - Economy & Business

Stark reminder for America's corporate leaders

Rosalind "Roz" Brewer is about to become only the second Black woman to permanently lead a Fortune 500 company. She starts as Walgreens CEO on March 15.

Why it matters: It's a stark reminder of how far corporate America's top decision-makers have to go during an unprecedented push by politicians, employees and even a stock exchange to diversify their top ranks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
Updated 37 mins ago - Technology

Apple's quarterly sales top $100 billion for first time

Credit: Apple

Spurred by strong sales of the latest iPhones, Apple reported it took in a record $111 billion in revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31, as the company crushed expectations.

Why it matters: The move showed even a pandemic didn't dull demand for Apple's latest smartphones.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
58 mins ago - Technology

Facebook stock whipsaws amid ad targeting concerns

Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Facebook's stock showed volatility in after-hours trading Wednesday, despite adding users and beating on top and bottom lines.

Why it matters: Investors seem spooked by proposed changes to user data collection by Apple that would impact Facebook's ad business, in addition to perennial threats of new federal privacy regulations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow