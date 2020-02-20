17 mins ago - Technology

The rise and rise of ransomware

Scott Rosenberg

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Ransomware attacks are becoming smarter, more common, and more dangerous.

What's happening: In ransomware incidents, attackers take systems down and demand payment (usually in bitcoin) to restore access to them.

  • Compared with the political impact of election hacking or the privacy violations of data breaches, ransomware has typically been viewed as the cyber equivalent of hit-and-run robbery.
  • But aggressive new tactics, including threats of massive file dumps, are blurring the lines between ransomware and other attacks, making them a national security issue as well as a business problem.

Driving the news: In the latest indication that ransomware is moving beyond its best-known targets — state and local governments and healthcare systems — a Department of Homeland Security advisory on Tuesday reported a ransomware attack that forced a natural gas compression facility to shut down two days.

  • Analysts at Dragos identified the incident as one reported in December by the Coast Guard.
  • Last month, researchers at Emsisoft warned that ransomware attacks could disrupt the 2020 U.S. elections. "[T]hreat actors could use ransomware to tamper with the 2020 election process by attacking county-level entities and lower-level election officials," according to the Emsisoft report. Attacks could "potentially disrupt local voting infrastructure, stifle access to information, leak voter data and ultimately undermine public trust."
  • The Palm Beach County, Florida, election supervisor told the Palm Beach Post last week that the county had suffered a ransomware attack in September 2016. The county's previous election supervisor, who was in office then, denied the report.

The big picture: A raft of recent ransomware research paints an alarming picture of a threat that's still evolving.

  • The threat analysis firm Recorded Future reports a 20% increase in ransomware incidents affecting state and local governments and healthcare institutions year-to-date for 2020 compared with the same period in 2019.
  • Recorded Future and other analysts note that many ransomware attackers now also seize mountains of data from target networks before shutting them down, then use the threat of publicizing the private documents to demand payment.
  • In another trend, a whole industry of "ransomware as a service" providers is emerging to handle the technical work for would-be ransom takers.
  • IBM reports "high levels of code innovation" in the ransomware realm, and finds that the most common vulnerability exploited by ransomware is a flaw in a part of the Windows operating system called SMB, or "server message block."

Yes, but: The full scope of ransomware activity is tough to gauge because private industry is under no obligation to report incidents — and many affected companies are unlikely to admit they've been had.

  • According to the FBI's Internet Crime report for 2019, the IC3 received 2,047 complaints identified as ransomware last year, with adjusted losses of over $8.9 million.
  • That's compared to a total of 467,361 complaints of all kinds in 2019 — an average of nearly 1,300 every day — with more than $3.5 billion in losses to individual and business victims.

Go deeper

Scott Rosenberg

After Iowa, thinking smarter about election security

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The big lesson from Iowa: Security is only a starting point in protecting elections. Usability, reliability and redundancy are just as important.

Why it matters: As long as election officials neglect software fundamentals and view security only as a matter of locking hackers out, we will keep facing trust-eroding system meltdowns like this week's Iowa caucus fiasco.

Go deeperArrowFeb 6, 2020 - Technology
Rashaan Ayesh

California approves new voting system even as concerns remain

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has conditionally approved Los Angeles County's new publicly-owned computerized voting system on Friday.

Why it matters: The Voting System for All People (VSAP) will be the first publicly owned and designed voting system in the U.S. However, many concerns and questions remain about the security of the election machines and other technical problems, AP notes. VSAP still requires some modifications to address these concerns.

Go deeperArrowJan 25, 2020
Zachary Basu

Senate Intel details Obama administration's response to 2016 Russian interference

Sens. Mark Warner and Richard Burr. Photo: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday released the third volume of its report on foreign interference in the 2016 election, which covered the U.S. government's response to Russia's hacking of Democratic emails and social media manipulation efforts.

The big picture: The committee found that the government was "not well-postured" to counter Russian interference with policy measures and that the Obama administration was constrained by its reluctance to publicize election meddling for fear of appearing political.

Go deeperArrowFeb 6, 2020 - Politics & Policy