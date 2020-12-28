Get the latest market trends in your inbox

EU member states unanimously approve post-Brexit trade deal

The EU's chief Brexit negotiatior Michel Barnier (L) carrying the 2000-page Brexit deal with the Greek ambassador at an EU meeting on Dec. 25. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Ambassadors for the European Union's 27 member states have unanimously approved the provisional application of a post-Brexit trade deal on Jan. 1, a German spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

Why it matters: It's an expected, but crucial step in staving off a potentially catastrophic "no-deal" Brexit on Jan. 1, coming days after the U.K. government and European Commission announced they had reached a stunning breakthrough after months of stalled negotiations.

What to watch: The U.K.'s House of Commons will meet to vote on the deal on Wednesday.

  • The leader of the opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, has urged lawmakers to back the deal, all but ensuring that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have the votes he needs for the agreement to sail through Parliament.
  • The European Parliament will vote to fully approve the deal in the new year, but it will still take effect on a provisional basis to avoid a cliff-edge Brexit on Jan. 1.

The big picture: Even with the application of the deal, which outlines many of the terms of the U.K.'s new relationship with its closest and largest trading partner, the British government has warned businesses and citizens to prepare for some "bumpy moments" when the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31.

Mike Allen, author of AM
38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

How Trump caved on the coronavirus relief bill

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin with Trump in April. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Getting a cranky, stubborn President Trump to belatedly sign the COVID relief bill, after unemployment benefits had already lapsed, was like being a hostage negotiator, or defusing a bomb.

Driving the news: The deal was closed on a Sunday afternoon phone call with Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. "This is good," Trump finally said, an official familiar with the call told me. "I should sign this."

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Authorities name Anthony Warner as Nashville bomber, say he died in blast

Law enforcement officers investigate the house of Anthony Quinn Warner. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Authorities said on Sunday that they believe Anthony Quinn Warner was responsible for the Christmas Day explosion that rocked downtown Nashville, Tennessee, and that the 63-year-old died in the blast.

What's new: Investigators confirmed that human remains found at the scene matched Warner's DNA. The Metro Nashville Police Department released Sunday evening footage of the moment the explosion took place.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - World

China jails citizen journalist for Wuhan coronavirus reports

A car displaying a poster of jailed Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan follows a caravan funeral procession in Pasadena, Los Angeles, honoring COVID-19 victims in November. Photo: Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A court in Shanghai sentenced a citizen journalist to four years in prison Monday after finding her guilty of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" by reporting on China's early coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, per rights groups.

Why it matters: Zhang Zhan's conviction marks the first known sentence of someone "who chronicled authorities' early struggle to manage the outbreak," Bloomberg notes.

