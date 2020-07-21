11 mins ago - World

EU leaders strike deal on $857 billion coronavirus recovery package

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during an EU summit in Brussels on Monday. Photo: John Thys/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

EU leaders agreed to a 750 billion euro ($857 billion) stimulus package, European Council President Charles Michel confirmed in a tweet late Monday stating: "Deal!"

What they're saying: French President Emmanuel Macron in a statement the agreement reached after five days of intense negotiations in Brussels, Belgium, was "a historic day for Europe."

Rebecca Falconer
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

ACLU sues Trump administration over Michael Cohen's imprisonment

Michael Cohen, Presidents Trump's former attorney, at his Park Avenue home in New York City in May before he was sent back to prison. Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the Trump administration "for imprisoning Michael Cohen in retaliation for his plans to publish a book" that's critical of President Trump, the organization announced via Twitter Monday night.

Details: The ACLU filed a petition earlier Monday calling for the release of Trump's former personal lawyer, who was taken back to prison earlier this month after refusing the conditions of his home confinement, per Axios' Jonathan Swan.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 14,647,246 — Total deaths: 609,198 — Total recoveries — 8,227,804Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 3,825,153 — Total deaths: 140,957 — Total recoveries: 1,131,121 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. Politics: McCarthy bill would sanction virus vaccine hackers Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable" — Trump tweets photo wearing mask, says he'll bring back daily virus briefings.
  4. World: The state of the global race for a coronavirus vaccine.
  5. Education: Florida sets the stage for school and government confrontations as teachers unions sue DeSantis.
  6. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
Orion Rummler
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Democratic mayors accuse federal agents of escalating violence against civilians

Chad Wolf in Miami, Florida on June 8. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Democratic mayors in Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, Portland, Kansas City, Mo. and Washington, D.C., condemned federal agents dispersing protesters in their cities, in letters to congressional leadership and the Trump administration on Monday.

What they're saying: "Deployment of federal forces in the streets of our communities has not been requested nor is it acceptable," the mayors write to Attorney General Bill Barr and Chad Wolf, acting Homeland Security secretary.

