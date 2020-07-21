EU leaders strike deal on $857 billion coronavirus recovery package

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during an EU summit in Brussels on Monday. Photo: John Thys/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
EU leaders agreed to a 750 billion euro ($857 billion) stimulus package, European Council President Charles Michel confirmed in a tweet late Monday stating: "Deal!"
What they're saying: French President Emmanuel Macron in a statement the agreement reached after five days of intense negotiations in Brussels, Belgium, was "a historic day for Europe."
Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.