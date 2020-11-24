Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Essential workers likely to get vaccine priority

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Essential workers — who are at higher risk of coronavirus infection and are disproportionately people of color — will likely receive a coronavirus vaccine before adults 65 and older and people with pre-existing medical conditions, STAT reports.

Why it matters: This would be one of the first major steps the U.S. has taken to counteract the racial inequities that have persisted throughout the pandemic.

  • Essential workers would follow health care workers and long-term care residents.

Details: The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a group of outside experts that will make recommendations to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about vaccination priorities, made clear when it met on Monday that essential workers should be toward the front of the line.

  • "These essential workers are out there putting themselves at risk to allow the rest of us to socially distance. And they come from disadvantaged situations, they come from disadvantaged communities," Beth Bell, a global health expert from the University of Washington who is on ACIP, told STAT.
  • Many essential workers don't have the option to social distance, unlike some older or sicker Americans.

Yes, but: Some people of color may not want to be vaccinated early, as polling has suggested.

What we're watching: Once the Food and Drug Administration authorizes a vaccine for use, the ACIP will meet and issue recommendations to the CDC about who should be eligible for vaccination. The CDC is then expected to sign off on these recommendations.

Orion Rummler
20 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations keep breaking records

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. has reached new record highs every day since Nov. 10.

Why it matters: Governors in states like North Dakota and Illinois have been warning about overburdened hospitals and limited beds for weeks.

Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Vaccines: Key information about the effective COVID-19 vaccines — Oxford and AstraZeneca's vaccine won't just go to rich countries.
  2. Health: U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations keep breaking recordsWhy we're numb to 250,000 deaths.
  3. World: England to impose stricter regional systemU.S. hotspots far outpacing Europe's — Portugal to ban domestic travel for national holidays.
  4. Economy: The biggest pandemic labor market drags.
  5. Sports: Coronavirus precautions leave college basketball schedule in flux.
Dave Lawler, author of World
18 hours ago - World

Oxford and AstraZeneca's vaccine won't just go to rich countries

Waiting, in New Delhi. Photo: Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

While the 95% efficacy rates for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines are great news for the U.S. and Europe, Monday's announcement from Oxford and AstraZeneca may be far more significant for the rest of the world.

Why it matters: Oxford and AstraZeneca plan to distribute their vaccine at cost (around $3-4 per dose), and have already committed to providing over 1 billion doses to the developing world. The price tags are higher for the Pfizer ($20) and Moderna ($32-37) vaccines.

