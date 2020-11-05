Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

ESPN cuts workforce by 10% due to pandemic

ESPN's first-ever program, Sportscenter (above). Photo: Christopher Capozziello/Zuffa LLC via Getty

Approximately 300 people are being laid off at ESPN, sources tell Axios, and the company also plans to leave about 200 vacant positions unfilled, meaning the total workforce will be reduced by about 10%.

Between the lines: The cuts are attributed to the financial strain on the live-sports and sports media industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an internal note from ESPN President James Pitaro to employees.

Details: ESPN was already looking at strategies to ensure success “amidst tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports” prior to the pandemic, Pitaro wrote in the memo obtained by Axios. But COVID-19 — which has cost sports leagues $300 million — accelerated the need to act.

  • Salary reductions, furloughs and budget cuts weren't enough, and it became clear that ESPN would need to serve sports fans in new ways, Pitaro noted.
  • These include bolstering direct-to-consumer business strategies, digital and "innovative" television experiences.

By the numbers: ESPN will have roughly 5,000 employees post-cuts.

Be smart: Aside from live sports struggling, TV advertising — which ESPN relies on — has also taken a hit due to the economy's strain on brands.

The big picture: The pandemic has taken a massive toll on ESPN's parent company Disney, which has seen revenues drop dramatically due to the closure of many of its parks and results, as well as movie theaters.

Sam Baker
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge denies Trump's effort to stop vote count in Michigan

A protester holds a "Count every vote" sign outside of the TCF center where ballots are being counted in downtown Detroit, Michigan on November 4. Photo: SETH HERALD / Getty Images

A judge in Michigan said she will deny the Trump campaign's request to stop the counting of mail-in ballots in the state. Judge Cynthia Stephens announced her decision at the end of an oral briefing Thursday and has not yet issued a written order.

Why it matters: This is a significant loss for the Trump campaign's effort to slow or stop vote-counting in critical states that Joe Biden is projected to win.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Milestone: The U.S. exceeded 100,000 daily cases for the first time.
  2. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  3. Health: Cases are rising in 35 states — New challenges for the homeless.
  4. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
  5. Sports: MLB's bleak short-term future.
Ashley GoldKyle Daly
8 hours ago - Technology

Tech's misinformation fight: Winning the battle, not the war

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Although tech platforms have made good on promises to check false election claims from political figures — up to and including the president — those efforts haven't turned the tide in the broader war on misinformation.

Between the lines: Dedicated spreaders of misinformation are finding ways around platforms' rules. Sometimes enforcement actions themselves provide fresh fuel for otherwise baseless conspiracy theories that the media, Big Tech and Democrats are colluding to steal the election from President Trump.

