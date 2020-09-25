Eric Trump says his father would concede election in a Biden landslide

Eric Trump told supporters at a Las Vegas campaign stop on Thursday that he believes his father would concede the presidential election if "he got blown out of the water" by Joe Biden, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Where it stands: After refusing to say on Wednesday whether he would commit to a peaceful transition of power, Trump told Fox News radio on Thursday he would accept election results if the Supreme Court ruled that Biden won.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday that Trump would "accept the results of a free and fair election," but did not specify whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost to Biden.

said Thursday that Trump would "accept the results of a free and fair election," but did not specify whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost to Biden. Trump told reporters earlier this week that part of his urgency to quickly push through a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is that he thinks the Supreme Court may have to decide the result of the election, while doubling down on unsupported claims that widespread mailed ballots would rig the election.

What he's saying: “I think my father’s just saying listen, if he got blown out of the water, of course he’d concede,” Eric Trump said, per the Journal. “If he thought there was massive fraud, then he’d go and try and address that.”

The big picture: Prominent Republicans this week dismissed Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, saying that process is enshrined in the Constitution.