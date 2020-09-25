55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Eric Trump says his father would concede election in a Biden landslide

Eric Trump in Portsmouth, NH on Sept. 17. Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Eric Trump told supporters at a Las Vegas campaign stop on Thursday that he believes his father would concede the presidential election if "he got blown out of the water" by Joe Biden, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Where it stands: After refusing to say on Wednesday whether he would commit to a peaceful transition of power, Trump told Fox News radio on Thursday he would accept election results if the Supreme Court ruled that Biden won.

  • White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday that Trump would "accept the results of a free and fair election," but did not specify whether he would commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost to Biden.
  • Trump told reporters earlier this week that part of his urgency to quickly push through a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is that he thinks the Supreme Court may have to decide the result of the election, while doubling down on unsupported claims that widespread mailed ballots would rig the election.

What he's saying: “I think my father’s just saying listen, if he got blown out of the water, of course he’d concede,” Eric Trump said, per the Journal. “If he thought there was massive fraud, then he’d go and try and address that.”

The big picture: Prominent Republicans this week dismissed Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, saying that process is enshrined in the Constitution.

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted, "The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792."
  • Senate Majority Whip John Thune (S.D.) agreed when asked by reporters whether he would stand up to the president if he attempted a power grab, saying: "Republicans believe in the rule of law, we believe in the Constitution, and that's what dictates what happens."

Ursula Perano
Updated Sep 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Republicans condemn Trump's refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power

Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

A number of prominent Republican lawmakers addressed President Trump's refusal on Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses November's presidential election.

Driving the news: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted, "The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792."

Orion Rummler
Sep 24, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Kayleigh McEnany: Trump will accept "free and fair" election, no answer on if he loses

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday that President Trump will "accept the results of a free and fair election," but did not specify whether he will commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses to Joe Biden.

Why it matters: Trump refused to say on Wednesday whether he would commit to a peaceful transition of power, instead remarking, "we're going to have to see what happens."

Axios
Sep 23, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump refuses to commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

President Trump repeatedly refused to say on Wednesday whether he would commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the election to Joe Biden, saying at a press briefing, "We're going to have to see what happens."

The big picture: Trump has baselessly claimed on a number of occasions that the only way he will lose the election is if it's "rigged," claiming — without evidence — that mail-in ballots will result in widespread fraud. Earlier on Wednesday, the president said he wants to quickly confirm a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg because he believes the Supreme Court may have to decide the result of the election.

