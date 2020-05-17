2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Eric Trump accuses Democrats of "milking" coronavirus lockdowns to win the election

Eric Trump suggested on Fox News Saturday that Democrats are "milking" coronavirus lockdowns in order to "deprive" his father President Trump of campaign rallies and hurt him in November's election.

What he's saying: "They think they are taking away Donald Trump's greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time. You watch, they'll milk it every single day between now and Nov. 3. And guess what, after Nov. 3 coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen."

The big picture: Eric Trump's comments echo claims made by the president at a campaign rally in February, in which he called Democrats' criticism of the administration's coronavirus response "their new hoax."

  • Eric Trump accused the media of acting as a "propaganda arm" of the Democratic Party, telling Fox News' Jeannine Pirro: "They're doing it for one reason: They want to hurt Trump."
  • "They tried to do it with the Russia thing, they tried to do it with the Ukraine scandal, they tried to do it with impeachment. Now they're trying to do it with coronavirus."

By the numbers: As of Sunday morning, the U.S. has reported more than 1.4 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 88,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Navarro claims lockdowns will kill "many more" Americans than coronavirus

White House economic adviser Peter Navarro claimed on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic will "indirectly" kill more people than the virus itself.

Why it matters: President Trump and some of his political and economic advisers have been pushing aggressively to reopen parts of the U.S. economy, even as public health experts like Anthony Fauci warn that it could lead to a resurgence in cases and ultimately warn deaths.

Azar on reopening country: "Everything does not depend on a vaccine"

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that while the government and the private sector are committing their "full power" to developing a coronavirus vaccine, it will not be the sole determinant of Americans' ability to return to normal life.

Why it matters: President Trump claimed at a press conference last week, "Vaccine or no vaccine, we're back." Azar explained that what Trump meant is that "traditional public health tools," like testing, surveillance, and new treatments, will contribute to a "multifactorial approach" that allows the U.S. to safely reopen.

Top Democrats to investigate ouster of State Department watchdog

Steve Linick leaves the Capitol building in October 2019. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) and Senate Foreign Relations ranking member Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) announced an investigation Saturday into President Trump's Friday night ouster of State Department inspector general Steve Linick.

Why it matters: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recommended that Linick, who was reportedly investigating Pompeo for allegedly misusing agency staff for personal tasks, be removed from the position, a White House official told Axios. President Trump agreed.

