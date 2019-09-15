Stories

Eric Holder: Trump could face prosecution after leaving office

Eric Holder, former U.S. Attorney General, at the National Action Network (NAN) convention in New York City.
Former Attorney General Eric Holder at the National Action Network (NAN) convention in New York City. Photo: Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Former Attorney General Eric Holder told CNN Saturday that President Trump could face prosecution once he leaves office for allegedly breaking campaign finance laws. But he warned there's a "potential cost to the nation by putting on trial a former president."

Details: Holder told CNN political commentator David Axelrod, a former senior adviser to President Obama, that there was an indictment in the Southern District of New York, concerning former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's guilty plea to campaign finance violations and other charges, which saw him sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Quote"Individual-1 is the president, and it would seem to me that the next attorney general, the next president, is going to have to make a determination."

The other side: Trump and other Republicans have dismissed Cohen's claims that Trump directed him to pay hush money to women with whom Trump had extramarital affairs.

Go deeper: How Michael Cohen's guilty plea implicates Trump

Eric Holder