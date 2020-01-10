Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 race on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Why it matters: California is one of the most coveted primary state wins, offering 416 delegates on the highly anticipated Super Tuesday. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) has also pledged her support for Biden in the presidential. A win in the state could serve as a huge step for Biden to secure the Democratic nomination.

