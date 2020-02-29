20 mins ago - World

Erdoğan opens Turkey's border allowing refugees to travel to Europe

Rashaan Ayesh

Refugees wait near to enter Europe near Turkey's border with Greece. Photo: Gokhan Balci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced he opened Turkey's border with Europe on Saturday — turning a longstanding threat into a reality, AP reports.

The state of play: The move appears to be an attempt to pressure European countries to support Erdoğan's military efforts in Idlib as operations from Turkish, Russian and Syrian forces escalate. Erdoğan has called on European nations to support the 3.6 million displaced Syrian refugees in Turkey, The New York Times reports.

Nearly 4,000 migrants have gathered at the Turkey-Greece border to try to enter Europe, per the Times, with another 500 caught between the two border posts. Migrants, assisted by Turkish authorities, traveled by sea toward the Turkish coast in hopes of reaching the Greek islands, though few have reportedly arrived.

  • Greece responded to the incoming refugees at its border by firing tear gas, with its government claiming it "will do whatever it takes to protect its borders," Reuters reports.
"We will not close the gates to refugees. The European Union has to keep its promises. We are not obliged to look after and feed so many refugees. If you're honest, if you're sincere, then you need to share."
— President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during a speech Saturday, per AP

The big picture: Military escalations in Idlib could add to the ongoing humanitarian crisis as at least 950,000 displaced civilians make their way to the Syrian-Turkish border, AP notes.

  • The chaos in Idlib could mean Turkey will face new international pressure to open its sealed border with Syria to offer the refugees relief.

Context: In 2016, Turkey agreed to accept Syrian refugees in exchange for the European Union's financial support. Erdoğan claims the EU has not held up its end of the deal, according to AP.

Syria's Idlib offensive forces civilians to flee, pits Turkey against Russia

Dave Lawler

Syria's darkest chapter

Family room without a family, in Idlib. Photo: Muhammed Said/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The worst humanitarian crisis of Syria’s brutal civil war is colliding today with what could be the war’s most dangerous geopolitical showdown, after at least 29 Turkish troops were killed in an airstrike.

The big picture: The fighting is taking place in Idlib in northwest Syria, where a ferocious Syrian and Russian offensive has displaced 1 million civilians and infuriated Turkey, which borders the region.

Dave Lawler

Syria's Idlib offensive forces civilians to flee, pits Turkey against Russia

Fleeing Idlib. Photo: Rami Al Sayed/AFP via Getty Images

Bashar al-Assad’s Russia-backed offensive on Syria's northwestern enclave of Idlib — home to the last rebel-held areas — has forced some 150,000 civilians to flee over the past two weeks and led to direct clashes with Turkey.

Why it matters: David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee, tells Axios that the future of Idlib is being decided by an “arm wrestle between the Russians and the Turks” with “no U.S. engagement” and massive humanitarian consequences.

Rashaan Ayesh

Nearly 600,000 civilians seek refuge to escape Syrian military advances

Photo: Rami Al Sayed/AFP via Getty Images

As Syrian troops push into opposition-held towns and villages in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, roughly 600,000 civilians have evacuated their homes, fleeing to the Turkish border, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: This latest emigration could quickly become one of the "worst humanitarian crisis" since the war started in 2011, the Post writes. Already, it is among the biggest single population dislocations throughout the nine-year war, a United Nations spokesperson told the Post.

