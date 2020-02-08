46 mins ago - World

Nearly 600,000 civilians seek refuge to escape Syrian military advances

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Rami Al Sayed/AFP via Getty Images

As Syrian troops push into opposition-held towns and villages in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, roughly 600,000 civilians have evacuated their homes, fleeing to the Turkish border, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: This latest emigration could quickly become one of the "worst humanitarian crisis" since the war started in 2011, the Post writes. Already, it is among the biggest single population dislocations throughout the nine-year war, a United Nations spokesperson told the Post.

The state of play: Eight international organizations have said this mass movement has cost more than 500,000 lives, and displaced more than 16 million people.

  • Upward of 200,000 people already fled from their homes last week, and another 300,000 people have been displaced since the Syrian government began its offensive in early December, per the Post.
  • Those fleeing are mainly women and children, the Post notes.
  • An estimated 280,000 additional people are at risk of being forced to evacuate, pushing more people into a pocket of land near the Turkish border.
  • Official Syrian troops are making their way to Idlib now, where another 900,000 live and could join the mass emigration if the soldiers attack, per the Post.

What to watch, per the Post: At a U.N. Security Council emergency session this week to discuss the crisis, the U.S. and its allies recommended an immediate cease-fire. But Western diplomats do not anticipate U.N. action is likely because Russia continues to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

  • "The latest battles serve as a reminder that the Syrian war is far from over, even though its outcome is no longer in doubt," the Post writes.

Go deeper: Syria's Idlib offensive forces civilians to flee, pits Turkey against Russia

Go deeper

Dave Lawler

Syria's Idlib offensive forces civilians to flee, pits Turkey against Russia

Fleeing Idlib. Photo: Rami Al Sayed/AFP via Getty Images

Bashar al-Assad’s Russia-backed offensive on Syria's northwestern enclave of Idlib — home to the last rebel-held areas — has forced some 150,000 civilians to flee over the past two weeks and led to direct clashes with Turkey.

Why it matters: David Miliband, CEO of the International Rescue Committee, tells Axios that the future of Idlib is being decided by an “arm wrestle between the Russians and the Turks” with “no U.S. engagement” and massive humanitarian consequences.

Go deeperArrowFeb 6, 2020 - World
Rashaan Ayesh

Women's March on Washington expects historically low turnout

The 2019 Women's March. Photo: Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Organizers are expecting record-low turnout for the fourth annual Women's March on Washington, scheduled for Saturday, the Washington Post reports.

By the numbers: A permit issued by the National Park Service indicates the event's coordinators expect between 3,000 and 10,000 participants, making it the lowest attendance since the event's launch in 2017. Nearly 100,000 participants took part in D.C's Women's March last year, the Post notes.

Go deeperArrowJan 17, 2020
Orion Rummler

Washington Post Guild says reporter reinstated after Kobe Bryant tweets

A mural of former NBA star Kobe Bryant on Jan. 28 in Valenzuela, Philippines. Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

The Washington Post reportedly reinstated journalist Felicia Sonmez on Tuesday after suspending her for tweeting about Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape case allegation following his death in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

What they're saying: The Post said the reporter, Felicia Sonmez, "was not in clear and direct violation" of the newspaper's social media policy. Sonmez has been reinstated, according to the Washington Post Guild. More than 200 Post journalists expressed "alarm and dismay" at Somnez's suspension via a guild letter.

Go deeper: Washington Post suspends reporter over Kobe Bryant tweets

Keep ReadingArrowJan 28, 2020