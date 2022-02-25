Sign up for our daily briefing

Companies don't agree on health coverage reforms

Bob Herman

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Employers support reforming how workplace health care is paid for and covered, but various coalitions don't agree on the details or how significant changes would actually be.

What they're saying: "None of us are going to say that this is a perfect system. There's a lot of frustration," said Jim Klein, CEO of the American Benefits Council, a lobbying group that advocates for corporate health benefits. "But compared to any alternatives, this system has earned a lot of trust."

The big picture: For more than a decade, employers have rallied around "value-based care" — a vague term associated with tying payments to the quality and cost of the health services provided instead of the volume of their services.

  • This includes options like medical tourism, where companies pay for their workers to travel for certain procedures at specified hospitals that have lower prices and high-quality scores.
  • "To completely ignore outcomes and to pay amounts that are vastly different regardless of outcomes is clearly a system that isn't right," Klein said.

The intrigue: Corporate America also strongly backs a bipartisan bill in Congress that would crack down on anticompetitive contracts between hospitals and insurers.

  • The Biden administration also has expressed concern over how anticompetitive behavior in health markets can drive up the cost of care.

A paradox: The Benefits Council and other employer groups have pushed lawmakers to include employers in any proposals that involve Medicare drug inflation rebates.

  • So, why not lobby for employers to get federal inflation rebates from rising hospital and doctor prices?
  • "That's a really good one," Klein said before pausing. "That's where those Medicare rates are perhaps so low that providers are looking to the private sector for the revenue to sustain the system." (Again, that's not really a thing.)

The bottom line: If employers want to come out of the pandemic with an improved system of covering care for their workers, experts say they'll have to look beyond small-bore projects and buzzwords.

  • "Most value-based programs have had little to no meaningful association with changes in cost, quality or wasteful spending," health policy experts wrote in JAMA in 2019 and echoed in discussions this past summer.

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
22 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Climate change gets pushed out of the spotlight

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Climate change is no longer at the top of the agenda for world leaders and many executives, having been shoved aside due to the Russian war in Ukraine as well as COVID-19 and inflation.

Why it matters: The recent developments come at a hinge point for climate action, with the most ambitious Paris Agreement temperature target perilously close to slipping out of reach.

Go deeper (2 min. read)
Russell Contreras
56 mins ago - World

Black Ukrainian lawmaker reveals plight of overlooked population

Afro-Ukrainian Zhan Beleniuk of Team Ukraine celebrates after winning his Men’s Greco-Roman middleweight gold medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

An Olympic gold medalist serving as Ukraine's first Black member of parliament is urging fellow countrymen to resist the Russian invasion, highlighting the nation's vulnerable but little-known Afro-Ukrainian population.

The big picture: Zhan Beleniuk has spoken openly about racism he's faced in Ukraine after bringing home the Greco-Roman middleweight gold last year in the Tokyo games. But experts say he and other Black Ukrainians are expressing their loyalty to country amid fears they could become special targets for Russian occupiers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Bob Herman
1 hour ago - Health

The problem with getting health coverage through our jobs

Expand chart
Data: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Office of the Actuary; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

The pandemic disrupted nearly every facet of health care. But it hasn't changed the way hospitals, doctors, drug companies and other health care firms continue to charge employer health plans — and workers — whatever they want.

What they're saying: "The big honking problem is the prices that are being paid in the commercial sector," said Mark Miller, the former head of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission who is now at Arnold Ventures.

Go deeper (1 min. read)