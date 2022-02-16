Patients are coming after hospital monopolies

A group of citizens in Connecticut is suing Hartford HealthCare, alleging the large hospital system has amassed monopoly power "to extract higher prices from insurers, employers, and patients."

Why it matters: This is another class-action lawsuit arguing hospital consolidation has crushed everyone's bank accounts and has led to the rise of anti-competitive contracts that force insurers and employers to accept take-it-or-leave-it terms.

"Even if you don't live in Connecticut, you should be worried about [these hospital behaviors], because you're paying for this through your insurer," said Ellen Andrews, head of the consumer advocacy group CT Health Policy Project.

Driving the news: People with commercial insurance in Connecticut allege Hartford HealthCare, a $5 billion hospital system, has scooped up hospitals throughout the state and rolled that leverage into insurance contracts, including:

"All-or-nothing" contracts. Insurers exclude hospitals from networks if hospitals have lower quality or higher prices, but Hartford allegedly required insurers to include all of its hospitals — including more expensive ones in more competitive areas — in networks.

Insurers exclude hospitals from networks if hospitals have lower quality or higher prices, but Hartford allegedly required insurers to include all of its hospitals — including more expensive ones in more competitive areas — in networks. "Anti-steering" contracts. Insurers may entice people to go to lower-cost or higher-quality hospitals by making out-of-pocket costs lower for those facilities, but Hartford allegedly mandated insurers not to make those kinds of "steering" provisions (or to make them weaker).

The other side: Hartford HealthCare said in a statement the lawsuit lacks merit, and "the allegations misrepresent the many ways Hartford HealthCare is working to transform health care."

The big picture: "All-or-nothing" and "anti-steering" contracts have been common for several years — which the Wall Street Journal helped expose in 2018 — and antitrust authorities have taken notice.

In 2018, Atrium Health in North Carolina agreed to a settlement with the federal government to resolve allegations the hospital system forced insurers not to steer patients away from its facilities.

In 2019, Sutter Health settled with California over allegedly forcing insurers to include all Sutter hospitals and clinics in networks.

Last year, a class-action lawsuit filed against HCA accused HCA's Mission Health system of imposing all-or-nothing contracts.

Between the lines: Some members of Congress proposed banning these types of contracts in 2019, but legislation hasn't gone anywhere.

What to watch: Most metropolitan areas have consolidated hospital markets, so it's possible more of these lawsuits will pop up.