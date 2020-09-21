1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Award show viewership drops to record lows

Data: Nielsen; Chart: Axios Visuals

Viewership of Sunday's 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards dropped 11% year-over-year to 6.1 million viewers, according to preliminary ratings from Nielsen. Viewership from people ages 18-49, the prized advertising demographic, fell to a new low of just 1.2 million viewers.

Why it matters: Award shows have been experiencing a terminal ratings decline in recent years, alongside traditional television viewership more broadly. Even before the pandemic, the Oscars and Grammys saw historically low ratings earlier this year.

Be smart: It could be that more viewers are tuning into the ceremonies online via streaming or social media, but the award show industry is riddled with may other issues that are likely impacting viewership.

  • Experts argue that the industry has become too bloated. There are dozens of awards shows for television and film, including the Emmys, the Daytime Emmys, the Oscars, the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards, the Critics' Choice Movie and TV Awards, the MTV Movie Awards and more.
  • In music, there are dozens of shows for specific music genres, like the Country Music Awards and BET Hip Hop Awards, as well as different shows for certain demographics, like the Kids Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, etc.
  • Research shows that consumers think the events have gotten too long to capture their attention, especially in an era where 15-second mobile videos on TikTok are all the rage. Some also think the shows have become too political.

The big picture: The virtual nature of this year's television events may have also contributed to viewership decreases.

The bottom line: Audiences have been tuning out of award shows on TV for years, but that trend has been exacerbated in 2020 amid the pandemic and a streaming TV boom.

Sara Fischer
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Virtual Emmys address chaotic year

Emmy Host Jimmy Kimmel during rehearsals Friday for the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Photo: Al Seib/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The Emmy Awards Sunday night addressed the major U.S. issues this year — including the protests on systemic racism and police brutality, the wildfires engulfing parts of the West Coast, the census, the pandemic, essential works and the election.

Why it matters: Award shows have always addressed wider cultural issues, but this year — amid unprecedented stress and uncertainty — that trend has accelerated.

Axios
Updated 37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 31,175,205 — Total deaths: 962,076— Total recoveries: 21,294,229Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 6,829,956 — Total deaths: 199,690 — Total recoveries: 2,590,695 — Total tests: 95,121,596Map.
  3. Health: CDC says it mistakenly published guidance about COVID-19 spreading through air.
  4. Media: Conservative blogger who spread COVID-19 misinformation worked for Fauci's agency.
  5. Politics: House Democrats file legislation to fund government through Dec. 11.
  6. World: "The Wake-Up Call" warns the West about the consequences of mishandling a pandemic.
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell: Senate has "more than sufficient time" to process Supreme Court nomination

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a floor speech Monday that the chamber has "more than sufficient time" to confirm a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election, and accused Democrats of preparing "an even more appalling sequel" to the fight over Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.

Why it matters: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has said "nothing is off the table next year" if Republicans push ahead with the confirmation vote before November, vowing alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) to use "every procedural tool available to us to ensure that we buy ourselves the time necessary."

