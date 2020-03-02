25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pro-women PAC Emily's List endorses Elizabeth Warren

Ursula Perano

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Emily's List on Monday endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren — one of only two women left in the presidential race, along with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, after Sen. Amy Klobuchar suspended her campaign.

Why it matters: Emily's List is an influential pro-choice PAC dedicated to supporting female Democratic candidates. It helped elect a record-breaking number of women to Congress during the 2018 midterms.

What they're saying:

"From the day I first sat across the table from her, discussing why she should run for Senate, I knew that Elizabeth Warren was exactly the kind of person we need in office. She has run her campaign the way she has governed: with a clear vision for how to build a better America, a plan to put power in the hands of the people, and a campaign that has stood up for and lived progressive values. As she often notes, she is running for president because that’s what girls do — and she has been an inspiration for women and girls across the country.”
— Emily's List president Stephanie Schriock

