NowThis, the millennial social video media outlet that's part of Group Nine Media, will announce Tuesday the launch of NowThis Impact, a new editorial division that covers social issues and is underwritten by non-profits, including launch partner Emerson Collective.
Why it matters: Underwriting editorial content is becoming a bigger trend as more philanthropy and non-profit money floods into journalism.
Details: Emerson Collective is a social change organization founded by Laurene Powell Jobs.
- NowThis is looking to announce additional underwriters in coming months.
- It will work with issue experts to form content partnerships around certain issues that contain specific calls to action.
- The new product aims to meet the content appetites of NowThis' audience of progressive and civically-minded millennials.
Be smart: It's not the first time Group Nine has dabbled in "call-to-action" media/journalism. Its animal franchise, The Dodo, has in the past directed its audience to adoption resources.
Disclosure: Emerson Collective is an investor in Axios.