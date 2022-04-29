Elon Musk sells $4 billion worth of Tesla stock after Twitter deal

Elon Musk sold 4.4 million shares of Tesla stock worth roughly $4 billion, according to several filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.

Why it matters: The sell-off is presumably linked to his deal to buy Twitter for around $44 billion.

Tesla's stock price has fallen over 20% over the last six months, and there are indications that it could continue to fall.

What they're saying: Musk said in a tweet Thursday that he doesn't have any further plans to sell Tesla shares.

