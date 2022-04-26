What Elon Musk's new side job could mean for Tesla

Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter could indirectly affect Tesla.

Why it matters: Tesla's on a hot streak, posting several quarters of record sales and profit despite the supply chain crunch.

But buying Twitter could influence consumer views of the world's top EV seller.

It means more competition for attention from Musk — whose hands-on approach has even meant sleeping on a Tesla factory floor — alongside his role as CEO of SpaceX and other pursuits.

It also thrusts him — and by extension Tesla — further into the political spotlight thanks to lawmakers' scrutiny of Big Tech and social media.

What they're saying: "We believe the biggest concern will be losing of Musk's attention around Tesla. Balancing Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX is a tight wire act for Musk," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives tells me.

Ives, via email, said this dynamic and Musk's pledge of Tesla shares to help finance the deal creates an "overhang" on Wall Street's perception of Tesla stock.

The intrigue: Musk occupies an unusual niche at the intersection of climate, tech and cultural politics.

He's a pioneer in electric cars, yet has drawn fans on the right for opposing COVID restrictions and his goal of less content moderation on Twitter.

Threat level: Alison Taylor, a New York University business ethics expert, sees "Tesla and regulatory risk as Musk's vulnerable flank," citing risks from several political directions.

She said via email that Republicans are happy about Musk's Twitter move because they hope he'll let Donald Trump back onto the platform.

If Trump isn't brought back, "there is a possibility that Tesla could be targeted by lawmakers for any number of issues," she tells me via email.

She also notes Tesla has faced allegations of racial discrimination and union-busting, while its showroom in China's Xinjiang region, where the Chinese government has been accused of carrying out genocide against Uyghur Muslims, has also drawn criticism.

"China and human rights is the only issue I can think of where AOC [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] and Ted Cruz actually agree with each other," Taylor notes.

What's next: iSeeCars.com executive analyst Karl Brauer notes some Tesla fans could be put off by Musk's approach to content, yet there are "longtime anti-Tesla folks convinced he’s going to save democracy."