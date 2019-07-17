Elon Musk's Neuralink hopes to hook human brains to computers by 2020

"All animal procedures were performed in accordance with the National Research Council’s Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals and were approved by the Neuralink Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee.

The big picture: Neuralink has devised electrodes to be embedded in the brain using tiny insulated "threads" much smaller than a human hair to pass through tissue and withstand degradation, per The Verge. For the time being, the company must use surgeons to drill holes through the skull to implant the threads, the New York Times notes.

What's next? Musk said he hoped to find a way for the brain to "merge" with artificial intelligence, most likely through tiny wireless chips implanted in the brain using a "sewing machine-like" robot, with a goal of securing "humanity's future as a civilization relative to AI."

"This is going to sound pretty weird, but ultimately, we will achieve symbiosis with artificial intelligence. This is not a mandatory thing. It is a thing you can choose to have if you want. This is something that I think will be really important on a civilization-level scale."

The bottom line: Although the team isn't far off implanting prototypes, it will take a "long time" for Neuralink to achieve its goals, Musk acknowledged, noting that getting federal approval for the neural implants would be difficult.

