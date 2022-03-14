Skip to main content
Elon Musk gives Labor secretary a Giga-tour

Mike Allen
Elon Musk and Marty Walsh
Provided to Axios

Elon Musk hosted Labor Secretary Marty Walsh yesterday at Tesla's Gigafactory Texas outside Austin, during the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival.

The big picture: The visit came just ahead of a planned April 7 grand opening for the $1.1 billion plant, which is also Tesla headquarters.

I'm told the 75-minute conversation at 1 Tesla Road included inflation, American innovation and, of course, job creation in Texas.

  • Musk said he wants to keep the conversation going.

Walsh speaks Monday at SXSW.

  • Watch a 1-min. time-lapse drone video of the Gigafactory construction.
