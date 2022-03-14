Elon Musk gives Labor secretary a Giga-tour
Elon Musk hosted Labor Secretary Marty Walsh yesterday at Tesla's Gigafactory Texas outside Austin, during the South by Southwest (SXSW) festival.
The big picture: The visit came just ahead of a planned April 7 grand opening for the $1.1 billion plant, which is also Tesla headquarters.
I'm told the 75-minute conversation at 1 Tesla Road included inflation, American innovation and, of course, job creation in Texas.
- Musk said he wants to keep the conversation going.
Walsh speaks Monday at SXSW.
- Watch a 1-min. time-lapse drone video of the Gigafactory construction.