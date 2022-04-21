Elon Musk's tunneling company valued at $5.7 billion

Boring Company, the urban tunneling transportation company founded by Elon Musk, raised $675 million in Series C funding at a $5.68 billion valuation co-led by Sequoia Capital and Vy Capital.

Why it matters: Urban transportation tunnels aren't new, for either cars or trains, but Boring has claimed its shuttles eventually will travel at a breakneck 150 miles per hour. In Las Vegas, which recently approved a 29-mile tunnel network, that could mean more than 55,000 passengers per hour and a significant reduction to Strip traffic.

Other investors include Valor Equity Partners, Founders Fund, 8VC, Craft Ventures and DFJ Growth.

Also: Musk this morning said in an SEC filing that he's considering launching a tender offer for Twitter, which would be backed by $21 billion of his own money, $12.5 billion in margin loans arranged by Morgan Stanley and another $13 billion in debt from Morgan Stanley.

The bottom line: Boring Co.'s in-tunnel tests so far have only managed to hit around 50 mph. But, as Tesla and SpaceX both showed, Musk has a habit of eventually hitting his moonshots.