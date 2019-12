Elon Musk tweeted late Friday that his startup Boring Co. will have a transportation tunnel it's building in Las Vegas "hopefully fully operational in 2020."

Why it matters: Per Axios' Joann Mueller, Vegas is the first paying customer for Musk's hyperloop idea aimed at easing traffic woes in highly congested cities began as a joke tweet in 2016. The transit system would shorten what would be a 15-minute walk to a one-minute ride.