32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Former top GOP fundraiser Elliot Broidy charged for foreign lobbying

Elliot Broidy (R) with business executive Fred Sands (L). Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Pepperdine University

Elliot Broidy, the former deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee, appears set to plead guilty to conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent by lobbying the Trump administration to drop an investigation into the massive Malaysian embezzlement scheme 1MDB, according to a court filing.

Why it matters: Broidy is the latest 2016 Trump campaign associate to face criminal charges, joining former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, deputy chairman Rick Gates, chief executive Steve Bannon, adviser Michael Flynn, outside adviser Roger Stone and fellow deputy finance chairman Michael Cohen.

  • Broidy is accused of leveraging his "access to and perceived influence" with President Trump and the administration in order to secure payments from Malaysian businessman Jho Low, who is not named in the indictment.
  • Low has separately been charged for his role in "orchestrating and executing a multi-billion-dollar embezzlement scheme from 1MDB." Broidy is accused of lobbying the Justice Department to drop the investigation without registering as a foreign agent.
  • Broidy is also accused of lobbying the Trump administration to deport wealthy Chinese dissident Guo Wengui, an associate of Steve Bannon, back to China.

Read the filing.

Maria Arias
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

6 people charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Photo: Brittany Greeson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Six men have been charged in an alleged plot to violently overthrow the government and kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to an FBI affidavit unsealed Thursday. Seven other men linked to the militia group Wolverine Watchmen were charged by Michigan's attorney general for plotting to attack the state Capitol building.

The big picture: Whitmer has been heavily criticized by some right-wing groups for implementing strict coronavirus restrictions. In April, hundreds of protesters, including armed members of local militias, stormed the Michigan Capitol in protest of Whitmer's stay-at-home order.

Kate Nocera
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden balks at Trumpless town hall debate

Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

After President Trump announced he would not participate in a virtual debate next week, Joe Biden's campaign released a statement Thursday that the former vice president would instead "find an appropriate place to take questions from voters directly."

The state of play: The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the town hall would be entirely virtual "for the health and safety of all involved" as Trump continues to recover from coronavirus.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2:15 p.m. ET: 36,306,189 — Total deaths: 1,057,996 — Total recoveries: 25,288,677Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2:15 p.m. ET: 7,570,173 — Total deaths: 212,237 — Total recoveries: 2,999,895 — Total tests: 111,077,086Map.
  3. Congress: Pelosi rules out standalone airline bill without comprehensive relief package.
  4. Trump: Report: Trump required Walter Reed staff to sign NDAsMeadows hosted daughter's 70-person wedding during May lockdown in Atlanta.
  5. Health: Infections rise in 23 states and D.C.Science is winning over politics on vaccines.
